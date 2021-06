The League of Women Voters continues its spring “Democracy Working” series with Part 3, featuring Woodland’s new City Council members. Victoria Fernandez, Mayra Vega and Tania Garcia-Cadena will participate in this virtual event on Wednesday, May 19, at noon. They will discuss their interests and concerns for their respective districts and for Woodland in general. This presentation will provide our community members with the opportunity to meet these freshman Council members, hear their views on issues important to their districts and their goals during their term in office.