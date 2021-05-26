Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

$3,600 Stimulus Checks Are Coming (There Is A Catch You Need To Know About)

Posted by 
National Interest
National Interest
 18 days ago

Ethen Kim Lieser

Child Tax Credit,

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b30aU_0aBpFw4W00

“About 90 percent of families with children will get this new tax relief automatically, starting in July,” Biden said in a statement.

$3,600 Stimulus Checks Are Coming (There Is A Catch You Need To Know About)

In just a few weeks, nearly all of the $1,400 coronavirus stimulus checks will have been disbursed to eligible Americans under the American Rescue Plan .

But President Joe Biden’s administration is making sure that financially struggling parents will continue to get the help they need via the expanded child tax credit .

It appears that this new benefit from the $1.9 trillion legislation could not come at a better time, as millions of Americans are still feeling the financial effects of the ongoing pandemic.

According to the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau, it shows that about thirty-four million people live in poverty in the United States. And to lift twelve million of them out of such living conditions, a recent report by the Economic Security Project said that more rounds of stimulus checks could do just that.

More from The National Interest This Is Big: 39 Million Families to See Child Tax Credits Money in July
The IRS Might Soon Send You A Bigger Refund Than You Expected This Is Major: IRS Could Double Its Staff With Joe Biden’s Tax Plans

It is true that the child tax credits aren’t technically stimulus checks, but the total amount sent out to Americans will easily eclipse the current third round’s $1,400 payments.

Know that Biden’s stimulus bill enabled the expansion of child tax credits that generally allowed families to claim a credit of up to $2,000 for children under the age of seventeen.

But now, they qualify to collect as much as $3,600 per year for a child under the age of six and up to $3,000 for children between ages six and seventeen. That means these parents can collect a $250 or $300 payment each month through the end of the year.

Moreover, eighteen-year-olds and full-time college students who are twenty-four and under can give parents a one-time $500 payment.

“About 90 percent of families with children will get this new tax relief automatically, starting in July,” Biden said in a statement.

“For working families with children, this tax cut sends a clear message: help is here,” he added.

Another notable perk from the American Rescue Plan is that parents who pay out of pocket for child care services now can claim those expenses in tax credits of $8,000 for one child and the maximum of $16,000 for two or more children.

Also, keep in mind that the child tax credit could be extended well beyond this year to 2025, as Biden and dozens of Democratic lawmakers are pushing for this to become a reality through the American Families Plan .

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki in a recent press briefing touted the bill’s potential reach if it receives Congress approval.

“If passed, the families of tens of millions of children will continue to get regular payments,” she said. “Obviously, we’re continuing to evaluate what their needs are—to continue to get the pandemic under control, put people back to work, but we think that’s a proposal with a long-term benefit.”

Ethen Kim Lieser is a Minneapolis-based Science and Tech Editor who has held posts at Google, The Korea Herald, Lincoln Journal Star, AsianWeek, and Arirang TV. Follow or contact him on LinkedIn .

View All 15 Commentsarrow_down
National Interest

National Interest

Washington, DC
42K+
Followers
6K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

National Interest: Military, Defense, Politics, Technology, War, and original reporting based two blocks from the White House.

 https://nationalinterest.org/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stimulus Bill#Economic Stimulus#Stimulus Money#Tax#The U S Census Bureau#The National Interest#The American Rescue Plan#Science And Tech Editor#The Korea Herald#Lincoln Journal Star#Asianweek#Arirang Tv#Linkedin#White House Press#Stimulus Checks#Regular Payments#Legislation#Child Tax Credits#Congress Approval#Eligible Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Stimulus Check
News Break
Personal Finance
News Break
Google
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
IRS
Related
NPR

Opinion: On Claiming The Child Tax Credit

The phrase, "Poor Jeff Bezos..." is probably not much uttered. I won't try to say it now without irony. But when ProPublica reported this week that Jeff Bezos, Michael Bloomberg, Warren Buffett, Bill Gates, Rupert Murdoch, Elon Musk, George Soros and Mark Zuckerberg were among billionaires who paid little or no income tax in recent years, Bezos took most of the social media vitriol. The founder of Amazon had a net worth of about $18 billion in 2011, but reportedly paid no taxes. And he got $4,000 in child tax credits.
POTUSCBS News

IRS now sending millions more additional stimulus checks

The IRS said it is continuing to distribute federal stimulus checks to eligible Americans, with another 2.3 million payments issued on Wednesday. Some of those payments include "plus-up" adjustments for people who received less money than they were entitled to in earlier checks. The latest round of payments is part...
U.S. Politicsgopbriefingroom.com

Stimulus Check Update: What We Know About the Possibility of a Fourth Direct Stimulus Payment.

IMHO,the following paragraph is the key to the horror this represents. "5. Millions of Americans are on board with more stimulus money. A Change.org petition calling for ongoing, monthly stimulus payments to all Americans has received significant support from people across the nation. As of May 2, the petition had millions of signatures -- and it had grown significantly by early June.
Income TaxAS.com

New batch of third stimulus checks: who is receiving the payments?

On Wednesday the IRS confirmed that they have sent out the next batch of payments as part of the ongoing distribution of the third stimulus check. The latest tranche of payments saw another 2.3 million people get the financial support, taking the total number of payments to 169 million. Although the vast majority of eligible Americans have now received their full entitlement, the IRS is only able to make some payments as they work through a backlog of 2020 tax returns.
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

When Will Child Tax Credit Payments Start? When Checks Arrive and how Much You'll get

Federal Child Tax Credit payments are on target to be sent out in July, potentially putting thousands of dollars in parents' pockets by the end of the year. President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan expanded the Child Tax Credit, allowing people to receive larger payments and required the payments be sent out on a monthly basis instead of being claimed on next year's taxes. Amid concerns that the Internal Revenue Service's work overload could delay payments, the agency confirmed checks would go out beginning in July, as the bill dictates.
Income TaxPosted by
The Associated Press

ProPublica: Many of the uber-rich pay next to no income tax

WASHINGTON (AP) — The rich really are different from you and me: They’re better at dodging the tax collector. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos paid no income tax in 2007 and 2011. Tesla founder Elon Musk’s income tax bill was zero in 2018. And financier George Soros went three straight years without paying federal income tax, according to a report Tuesday from the nonprofit investigative journalism organization ProPublica.