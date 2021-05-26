Cancel
Environment

Dense Smoke Advisory issued for Bristol Bay by NWS

weather.gov
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 03:37:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-05-26 04:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bristol Bay DENSE SMOKE ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 4 AM AKDT EARLY THIS MORNING Smoke is confined to right near the fire and is not diminishing visibility.

alerts.weather.gov
#Dense Smoke Advisory#Bristol Bay
Crook County, ORweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 18:19:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-23 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crook; Deschutes; Jefferson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM PDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN JEFFERSON...WEST CENTRAL CROOK AND NORTH CENTRAL DESCHUTES COUNTIES At 618 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Redmond, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Bend, Redmond, Prineville, Culver, Tumalo, Terrebonne, Powell Butte and Deschutes River Woods. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Keya Paha County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Keya Paha by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 16:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Keya Paha A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT FOR KEYA PAHA COUNTY At 900 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Springview, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Springview, Norden, Burton, Nets Peak, Mills and Brocksburg. This includes the following highways Highway 183 between mile markers 212 and 225. Highway 12 between mile markers 23 and 83. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Adams County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Adams, Hall, Hamilton by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 16:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Adams; Hall; Hamilton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN ADAMS...SOUTHWESTERN HAMILTON AND SOUTHEASTERN HALL COUNTIES At 418 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hansen, or 10 miles north of Hastings, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Giltner and Stockham. This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 312 and 331. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Brown County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Brown, Keya Paha, Rock by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 16:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brown; Keya Paha; Rock A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN ROCK...NORTHEASTERN BROWN AND SOUTH CENTRAL KEYA PAHA COUNTIES At 621 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of Springview, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Bassett, Long Pine, Keller Park State Recreation Area, Thomas Creek State Wildlife Management Area and Pine Glen State Wildlife Refuge. This includes the following highways Highway 183 between mile markers 173 and 182, and between mile markers 196 and 212. Highway 20 between mile markers 250 and 264. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Brown County, NEweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brown, Keya Paha, Rock by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 18:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brown; Keya Paha; Rock A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN ROCK...NORTHEASTERN BROWN AND SOUTH CENTRAL KEYA PAHA COUNTIES At 621 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of Springview, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Bassett, Long Pine, Keller Park State Recreation Area, Thomas Creek State Wildlife Management Area and Pine Glen State Wildlife Refuge. This includes the following highways Highway 183 between mile markers 173 and 182, and between mile markers 196 and 212. Highway 20 between mile markers 250 and 264. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Brown County, NEweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brown, Keya Paha, Rock by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 17:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brown; Keya Paha; Rock The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Rock County in north central Nebraska Northeastern Brown County in north central Nebraska South central Keya Paha County in north central Nebraska * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 557 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles south of Springview, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Bassett, Long Pine, Keller Park State Recreation Area, Thomas Creek State Wildlife Management Area and Pine Glen State Wildlife Refuge. This includes the following highways Highway 183 between mile markers 173 and 182, and between mile markers 196 and 212. Highway 20 between mile markers 250 and 264. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Brown County, NEweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brown, Keya Paha, Rock by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 21:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Brown; Keya Paha; Rock A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN ROCK...NORTHEASTERN BROWN AND SOUTHEASTERN KEYA PAHA COUNTIES At 934 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bassett, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Bassett, Newport, Keller Park State Recreation Area, Thomas Creek State Wildlife Management Area, Mariaville, Bobcat State Wildlife Management Area, Pine Glen State Wildlife Refuge and Meadville. This includes the following highways Highway 183 between mile markers 177 and 182, and between mile markers 199 and 212. Highway 20 between mile markers 254 and 271. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH
Keya Paha County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Keya Paha by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 21:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Keya Paha A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN BROWN AND SOUTHWESTERN KEYA PAHA COUNTIES At 1017 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles northeast of Ainsworth, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Ainsworth, Springview, Keller Park State Recreation Area, Thomas Creek State Wildlife Management Area, Bobcat State Wildlife Management Area, Pine Glen State Wildlife Refuge, Antelope Peak, Meadville and North River Trail. This includes the following highways Highway 183 between mile markers 200 and 215. Highway 20 between mile markers 238 and 243. Highway 12 between mile markers 36 and 51. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Sawyer County, WIweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Sawyer, Washburn by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 04:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Sawyer; Washburn A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN WASHBURN AND NORTHWESTERN SAWYER COUNTIES At 411 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Minong, or 11 miles northwest of Hayward, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Hayward. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Valley County, NEweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 00:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Valley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR VALLEY COUNTY At 1223 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Burwell, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Ord, North Loup, Elyria and Fort Hartsuff State Park. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Gregory County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Gregory by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 18:48:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-23 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gregory A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN CHARLES MIX AND SOUTH CENTRAL GREGORY COUNTIES At 747 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles northeast of Herrick, or 27 miles west of Lake Andes, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. Quarter size hail was reported in Burke around 740 pm. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Bonesteel, St. Charles and Fairfax. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Crook County, ORweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 18:19:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-23 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crook; Deschutes; Jefferson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM PDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN JEFFERSON...WEST CENTRAL CROOK AND NORTH CENTRAL DESCHUTES COUNTIES At 618 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Redmond, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Bend, Redmond, Prineville, Culver, Tumalo, Terrebonne, Powell Butte and Deschutes River Woods. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Valley County, NEweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 00:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Valley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR VALLEY COUNTY At 1234 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Elyria, or 7 miles southeast of Burwell, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 1225 AM a wind gust of 69 MPH was reported at Ord Airport. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Ord, North Loup, Elyria and Fort Hartsuff State Park. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH
Atchison County, MOweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Atchison by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 04:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Atchison A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 AM CDT FOR ATCHISON COUNTY At 406 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Fairfax to near Bern, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tarkio, Rock Port, Fairfax, Westboro, Watson, Blanchard, Indian Cave State Park and Phelps City. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Valley County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 22:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Valley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR VALLEY COUNTY At 1223 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Burwell, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Ord, North Loup, Elyria and Fort Hartsuff State Park. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Benzie County, MIweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Beaver Island and surrounding islands, Benzie by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 15:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-24 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Beaver Island and surrounding islands; Benzie; Eastern Mackinac; Leelanau; Manistee; Western Mackinac BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. * WHERE... Beaches of Leelanau, Benzie, Manistee, and Mackinac counties, as well as Beaver Island. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions.
Ashland County, WIweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ashland, Bayfield, Sawyer by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 04:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ashland; Bayfield; Sawyer A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 AM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL BAYFIELD...SOUTHWESTERN ASHLAND AND NORTHERN SAWYER COUNTIES At 443 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southwest of Clam Lake, or 13 miles northeast of Chippewa Flowage East, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Clam Lake around 450 AM CDT. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Bates County, MOweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Bates, Cass, Henry by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Bates; Cass; Henry FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include Portions of east central Kansas, including the following areas, Linn KS and Miami. Portions of west central Missouri, including the following areas, Bates, Cass and Henry. * From 4 PM CDT this afternoon through Saturday morning. * Several rounds of thunderstorms are expected Thursday afternoon into the overnight hours, with additional storms returning Friday into Friday night. Repeated bouts of heavy rainfall will lead to the potential for flash flooding.
Carteret County, NCweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for East Carteret, Ocracoke Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 10:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-24 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current remain calm. Don`t fight the current. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. When out of the current, swim back to shore. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: East Carteret; Ocracoke Island BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Ocracoke Island and Core Banks beaches. * WHEN...From 8 AM EDT this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur around 1:30 this afternoon.
Mono County, CAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Mono by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 14:24:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-24 16:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mono FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHERN MONO, SOUTH CENTRAL LYON AND WESTERN MINERAL COUNTIES At 150 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicates the heavier rain over the advisory area has ended with lighter rain persisting. Moderate flooding due to continued water running off from higher terrain is still expected in the advisory area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Sweetwater Summit and Junction NV 338 And CA 182. Additional rainfall of 0.1 to 0.5 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in moderate flooding.