Norfolk car wash brand to add several locations under new owner

A Norfolk car wash operator is in expansion mode after being acquired by a larger Ohio-based company.

Express Wash Concepts recently acquired Green Clean Express Auto Wash, a car wash business with locations in five Hampton Roads cities. As part of the larger company, Green Clean leaders plan to open at least seven new locations in the region and expand to other parts of Virginia, Maryland and North Carolina.

“The proven operational infrastructure and customer-oriented approach that they bring will allow us to efficiently and effectively scale,” Green Clean founder and managing partner Shawn Everett said about Express Wash Concepts.

Green Clean, which operated five locations in Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Portsmouth, Chesapeake and Suffolk before the acquisition, plans to upgrade a few of those existing locations. Express Wash Concepts CEO John Roush said the company plans to spend around $500,000 to upgrade car washes, buildings, signs, landscaping and other areas.

Green Clean also recently opened a second Portsmouth car wash on George Washington Highway for its sixth location. Car washes are under construction on High Street in Portsmouth and at sites in Suffolk, Norfolk and Chesapeake. Two more locations in Hampton and Suffolk are in the works, pending necessary construction approvals.

The new locations are part of larger expansion plans in the Mid-Atlantic. Green Clean said it plans to expand to 20 more locations in Virginia, North Carolina and Maryland by 2022.

The origins of the deal come from a mutual partner of the two businesses — Wildcat Capital Management, the $3.9 billion firm founded by billionaire businessman David Bonderman. Green Clean began to work with the management firm in 2019. Roush, whose company was formed partly through a partnership with Wildcat, took notice of Green Clean’s pipeline for growth.

And Green Clean needed help with scaling its business, Everett said. For example, Express Wash will be able to provide help with back-office development, management and employee training. With 40 locations throughout Ohio, the company has already gone through a lot of the growing pains of expanding, he said.

Training will be just one of the benefits Green Clean workers will receive with the combined company, Roush said. In addition to retaining their positions, many employees will receive pay raises and more opportunities for advancement. Green Clean has around 50 employees, and Express Wash employs more than 500 people.

Green Clean customers can expect more improvements to car washes, Roush said. Additionally, as part of a community involvement push, new locations will hold 10 days of free car washes and ask customers to instead donate their money to a preselected local charity.

