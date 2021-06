FORT CARSON, Colo. — Teams and individuals put on a great display of lifting during the Garcia Physical Fitness Center annual lifting series event May 8, 2021. The lifting series took on a different feel this year as the usual three-month event was condensed into a one-day event. The competition featured teams and individuals who were all looking to set or establish personal bests in lifting weight while also trying to help their team and themselves be the top lifters in their categories.