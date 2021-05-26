Good News: A Worthless Lottery Ticket, 308 Stuffed Animals, and a Community College Erases Student Debt

A Massachusetts high school senior heading to Harvard has asked that a $40,000 scholarship she earned be given instead to a student who needs it more. Verda Tetteh will be attending the prestigious Harvard University in the fall on a full scholarship, but she knows how a community college can change someone’s life, as her mother attended one at 39. So, when she won an additional $40,000 scholarship from her high school at last week’s graduation ceremony that could be used for expenses, the 17-year-old asked that it be given to someone who is attending community college. “I am so very grateful for this but I also know that I am not the one who needs this the most,” she told graduation attendees. “And knowing my mom went to community college, and how much that was helpful, I would be so very grateful if administration … would consider giving the general excellence scholarship to someone who’s going to community college.” Her mother cheered from the crowd.