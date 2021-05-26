Cancel
Lottery

Good News: A Worthless Lottery Ticket, 308 Stuffed Animals, and a Community College Erases Student Debt

 29 days ago

Here are a few more good news stories making the rounds. 1. A woman in Massachusetts forgot to scratch the last number on a lottery ticket, and threw it in the store’s trash because she thought it was worthless. But then one of the owners found it, realized it hit for a MILLION BUCKS, and gave it back to her.

