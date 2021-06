Everyone dreams of obtaining a home that’s fit for their aesthetic and lifestyle. For most people in the US, homeownership is still very much part of the American dream. Many still aspire to achieve it, despite how buying your own home is much more expensive in recent times. Even Millennials aren’t too discouraged as they make up the largest share of homebuyers in 2019 at 37 percent, and are expected to form 20 million new households by the year 2025.