Mavericks' Luka Doncic makes Dirk Nowitzki proud with absurd one-legged shot in Game 2 win over Clippers
Ah, the student has become the master. Near the end of the third quarter of Tuesday's Game 2 between the Mavericks and Clippers, Dallas star Luka Doncic took perhaps the most preposterous shot of his NBA career. With just over 30 seconds left in the period, the 22-year-old trotted across the half-court line, crossed over from right to left and tossed up a one-legged 3-pointer. Bang.www.sportingnews.com