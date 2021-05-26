Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Five Random Facts for Wednesday

1069morefm.com
 29 days ago

Here are some random facts for you. 1. A study in 2012 found there had been more than 200 academic papers published on “Buffy the Vampire Slayer”, which easily made it the most studied TV show or movie. The “Alien” movies were second with around 90 papers. 2. The U.S....

www.1069morefm.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Walt Disney Company#Major League Baseball
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pregnancy
News Break
MLB
News Break
Science
Related
TV & Videosheraldweekly.com

Five Strange Facts About ‘Thundercats’ That You Missed as a Kid

When the Thundercats’ characters came to our TV screens in 1985, they quickly earned the adoration of many children, who couldn’t help but sing along with its unique theme song. Those were the good old days, but now we realize that there were a lot of things about the whole show that could have been viewed from a different angle. Here are some bizarre things about it that we recognize now only as adults.
Video GamesGematsu

Lost in Random story trailer

Publisher Electronic Arts and developer Zoink Games have released a new trailer for gothic fairytale action adventure game Lost in Random. Here is a brief overview of the game, via Electronic Arts:. Set in a macabre, beautiful and highly-visual world, Lost in Random introduces Even, a penniless girl down on...
Video Gamesbeastsofwar.com

My random crap

So I bowed to peer presure and did a squad of Thousand Sons in blue rather than metalic red. It was a mistake but seeing as in Kill Team you rarely have more than 4-7 Marines on the table, I can restrict it to 1 squad who will be hidden at the back of the display cabinet.
Amazonrifftrax.com

Completely Random Thoughts

Author Topic: Completely Random Thoughts (Read 2136943 times) 0 Members and 5 Guests are viewing this topic. First night went well. Amazon driver was early (11pm) so I let him in and had him leave the pallets of product on the dock till it got closer to midnight when I could clock in then brought the pallets in the building and secured the building and went to the other post office to work..
eBaybrickset.com

Random set of the day: Galactic Chief

It's owned by 5014 Brickset members. If you want to add it to your collection you might find it for sale at BrickLink or eBay. I wanted to like it, as a small, respectable example of Space Police 2. But in retrospect, it's a bit of a dud. It lacks the prison cells/escape pods of 6897 , and the only armament is the classic space hand-blaster, which may instead be only a megaphone. SPII already has a reputation for being inferior to SPI, and when a supposed leader of the faction is issued a pretty weak vessel, it is harder to take seriously.
Lifestylearcamax.com

Revenge of A Woman's Random Thoughts

My mind not only wanders, it sometime leaves completely. The best way to forget all your troubles is to wear tight shoes. The nice part about living in a small town is that when you don't know what you're doing, someone else does. The older you get, the tougher it...
Estes Park, COestesparknews.com

Five Fun Facts About… The Tiger Salamander

This week’s featured subject is the tiger salamander. Estes Valley and Rocky Mountain National Park do not have very many reptiles or amphibians. I can only think of four — Western garter snake, boreal toad, wood frog, and the tiger salamander. The cold temperatures and long winters make it hard for these species to survive in this region. Here are some fun facts about the tiger salamander, which can be seen in Lily Lake along Colorado Highway 7.
Estes Park, COestesparknews.com

Five Fun Facts About… The Dusky Grouse

This week’s featured subject is the dusky grouse. Elusive and secretive, this large chicken-like ground bird can be found in the montane forests and adjacent open areas in southeastern Alaska, northwest territories of Canada, northwestern states, and into Colorado, California, Arizona, and New Mexico. In our region, the dusky grouse can be occasionally seen in the forests near Old Fall River Road and along Trail Ridge Road. Here are more facts about this shy bird.
Scienceskepticalinquirer.org

Top Ten Pro-Science Fictional Characters

On Skeptoid, we’ve listed the best pro-science celebrities, the worst antiscience celebrities, the unsung women of science, and even the scientists who took one for the team by experimenting on themselves. Here we’re going to look at a group that we haven’t before: science superheroes from the realm of fiction, including TV, movies, books, and even comic books. Fiction has given us some truly enduring characters who have become household names, and fiction has given us some great scientists who made the pursuit of knowledge their core character trait. We’re going to have a look at where these two groups intersect: the most famous characters who are also the best inspirations for the cause of scientific truth.
Computersbitchute.com

h4ck3rm1k3 Stream of Random

The last digits of 1/largest prime adding a digit at a time. colors_file="colors2{}.gz".format(max_xsize) if not os.path.exists("colors{}".format(max_xsize)):. color = list(np.random.choice(range(127,255,10), size=3)) colors[x] = color. with open(colors_file,'wb') as o:. args = np.savez(o, colors=colors) n = mpz(0) digits = [str(c) for c in range(10)]. res = "" scale= mpz(10) def render(n, page):. imgd...
TV & Videoscosmicbook.news

'Star Wars The Acolyte' Leslye Headland Series Is Woke

Unfortunately, while we wait for the ouster of Kathleen Kennedy, the Leslye Headland Star Wars The Acolyte series keeps moving forward at Disney Plus where it's learned the flick is woke. The Acolyte is officially described as a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and...
Recipesfactorio.com

Keniras Random Recipes

Https://forums.factorio.com/viewtopic... This mod randomizes....everything! Recipes, belt speed, inserter speed, energy consumption and pollution of buildings, crafting speed of buildings, and much more. Everything can be toggled individually (or in bulk) from the ingame mod options. IMPORTANT: Due to factorio being deterministic, you need to change the "Random seed" in the...
Petsbookpeople.com

Pawcasso (Paperback)

Remy Lai, the award-winning creator of Pie in the Sky makes her middle-grade graphic novel debut, Pawcasso, about the unexpected friendship between the loneliest girl in class and the coolest canine in town. "It's tail-wagging entertaining!" —Kelly Yang, New York Times bestselling author of Front Desk. Every Saturday, Pawcasso trots...
Books & Literaturejedinews.com

The Personal Impact of Doctor Aphra

In celebration of Pride Month, StarWars.com writer Bria Lavorgna reflects on how she connected with the Star Wars galaxy’s rogue archaeologist, Doctor Aphra. I’ve been a Star Wars fan since before I can even remember, but it wasn’t until a few years ago that I truly felt seen by the galaxy that I loved so much. And that was due in great part to Doctor Aphra.
TV & VideosTrek Today

Kurtzman: Why Trek Matters Today

Executive Producer Alex Kurtzman was a guest on the Official Star Trek Podcast, The Pod Directive, as reported by TrekMovie, where he spoke about the relevance of Star Trek to life today, and why so many shows are in production. In these somewhat turbulent times, Kurtzman spoke of Star Trek’s...