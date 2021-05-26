Five Random Facts for Wednesday

On Skeptoid, we’ve listed the best pro-science celebrities, the worst antiscience celebrities, the unsung women of science, and even the scientists who took one for the team by experimenting on themselves. Here we’re going to look at a group that we haven’t before: science superheroes from the realm of fiction, including TV, movies, books, and even comic books. Fiction has given us some truly enduring characters who have become household names, and fiction has given us some great scientists who made the pursuit of knowledge their core character trait. We’re going to have a look at where these two groups intersect: the most famous characters who are also the best inspirations for the cause of scientific truth.