Caryn Chandler found herself being thrust into the spotlight a few years ago when news broke that she was in a relationship with Little People Big World star, Matt Roloff. The couple confirmed their relationship in 2017 not long after Matt and Amy decided to end their marriage. Although there were some questions about how Caryn and Matt’s relationship got started, many viewers were happy to see him getting another shot at love. Now, after around four years together, the couple seems to still be going strong and Cary and Matt are on good terms with Amy and her current fiance, Chris. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Caryn Chandler.