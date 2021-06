Are you looking for the next challenge? Perhaps you have just graduated? Or maybe you were recently fired by your less than friendly boss. There are myriad reasons you might be searching for a new job, but whatever it is, the process will undoubtedly be on the stressful side and could cause you a few sleepiness nights. If you’re expected to be inundated with offers, voicemail drops are a smart choice, especially if you’re applying for jobs in differing time zones.