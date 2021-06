AARP Wyoming seeks nominations for The Ethel Percy Andrus Award, the state’s premier award for volunteers age 50 and over in the State. ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​The annual Andrus Award for Community Service is AARP’s most prestigious and visible volunteer award. It recognizes individuals who are sharing their experience, talent and skills to enrich their communities in ways that are consistent with AARP’s purpose, vision, and commitment to volunteer service, and that inspire others to volunteer. Only one volunteer per state (or couple performing service together) can receive the Award. In 2020, Don Cushman of Thayne was honored as the Andrus Award winner for his work having volunteered the equivalent of 83 full days, over 15 years with Habitat for Humanity in Teton County. Those wishing to nominate someone for the award should contact Tanya Johnson, AARP Wyoming’s Associate State Director for Outreach and Local Advocacy at 307-214-7965 or tajohnson@aarp.org.