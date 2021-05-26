Opinion: How can data help us defeat the world’s biggest killer?
While cardiovascular, or CV, diseases have long been the leading cause of death globally, the COVID-19 pandemic has put a bright new light on the urgency to address them. The global CV disease burden is worsening because by postponing regular health care visits during the pandemic, people are delaying the detection and management of CV risk factors such as high blood pressure, diabetes, and obesity. For example, at the height of the crisis, over half — 53% — of the 155 countries surveyed by the World Health Organization reported partially or wholly disrupted hypertension services. This was also the case for 31% of CV emergencies.www.devex.com