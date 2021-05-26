Opinion: How can data help us defeat the world’s biggest killer?

On May 12, Sara Beysolow Nyanti, the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Nepal, shared a BBC report about Nepal’s Covid-19 crisis and appealed to countries which can spare vaccines to send them to Nepal immediately. “Nepal has not been able to secure vaccines for even 20 percent of those who need to be vaccinated,” she wrote on Twitter. Two days later, she posted another tweet calling on the international community to see the vulnerability of Nepal differently from India. “We have a similar burden to India, but Nepal has less resources and capacity to cope... Nepal needs help urgently!” she wrote. On Saturday, Nyanti posted another appeal on Twitter: "Is the world listening? With the highest case positivity rate in the world, the data is also speaking. Send vaccines to Nepal now!"