Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

GLOBAL MARKETS-Fed inflation talk supports stocks, NZ dollar gains

By Carolyn Cohn
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 18 days ago

* S&P futures up 0.29%, European stocks steady

* Fed’s Clarida downplays concerns over inflation

* Dollar near January lows

* German bond yields fall on dovish ECB commentary

LONDON, May 26 (Reuters) - Futures were indicating a stronger Wall Street open on Wednesday and European stocks were steady near recent record highs after U.S. Federal Reserve officials soothed inflation worries, though New Zealand’s currency rose on rate hike expectations. Richard Clarida, the Fed’s vice chair, said on Tuesday that the U.S. central bank would be able to curb an outbreak of inflation and engineer a “soft landing” without throwing the country’s economic recovery off track.

“Inflation is the key focus of our clients, companies are complaining about supply chain bottlenecks, employment shortages in the U.S.,” said Eddie Cheng, head of international multi-asset portfolio management at Wells Fargo Asset Management

But he added: “Our base case is the Fed is thinking this is transitory.”

S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.29%, within sight of recent record highs after the index closed down 0.21%. World stocks were little changed.

European stocks were flat below a record peak set on Tuesday. Germany’s DAX dipped 0.1% and Britain’s FTSE 100 lost 0.22%.

All the same, Clarida’s comments reflect a shifting tone at the Fed. A month ago, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said it was “not yet” time to even contemplate discussion of policy tapering - or slowing the pace of its asset purchases - but more recently policymakers have acknowledged they are closer to debating when to pull back some of their crisis support for the U.S. economy.

The S&P 500 will end the year only about 2.5% above its current level, with concerns over increasing inflationary risks likely to temper some of the enthusiasm for U.S. stocks this year, according to a Reuters poll of strategists.

And in New Zealand, the central bank held interest rates at a record low on Wednesday but hinted at a hike as early as September next year. The prospect of higher rates sent the New Zealand dollar soaring more than 1% to a three-month high.

The dollar index was flat after touching its lowest level since Jan. 7 on Tuesday. The U.S. currency was also steady against the yen at 108.85. The euro dipped 0.1% to $1.2236, but remained near the previous session’s 4-1/2 month highs.

Analysts are becoming more upbeat about the euro zone.

“Our baseline forecast sees a strong rebound in euro zone economic activity as vaccinations bring the pandemic under control,” Oxford Economics analysts said in a note.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield was steady at 1.5638% after falling to multi-week lows in the previous session on easing inflation concerns.

The 10-year German bond yield, the euro zone’s benchmark, dipped nearly 4 basis points to -0.201% following recent dovish commentary from the European Central Bank .

ECB board member Fabio Panetta on Wednesday said the ECB should not reduce the pace of asset purchases as the economic recovery is in an early phase and inflation remains too low.

Such comments “lower the probability that we will get a mini tapering announcement from the ECB at the June meeting”, said Mohammed Kazmi, portfolio manager and macro strategist for fixed income at UBP.

Bitcoin climbed briefly back above $40,000, though the volatile cryptocurrency is down 30% this month.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.45% to over two-week highs, while Tokyo’s Nikkei advanced 0.3%.

Chinese blue-chips were steady after posting their biggest daily gain in nearly 11 months on Tuesday on easing inflation fears and a strong yuan.

On Wednesday, China’s onshore and offshore yuan strengthened to near three-year highs against the dollar, with the onshore currency breaking through a key level that had prompted state banks to step in a day earlier.

Oil traded in a narrow range, supported by optimism about improving U.S. fuel demand and a weak dollar but with the prospect of returning Iranian oil keeping any gains in check.

Global benchmark Brent crude was up little changed at $68.62 and U.S. crude slipped 0.2% to $65.94 per barrel.

Spot gold added 0.34% to $1,905 an ounce.

Reuters

Reuters

131K+
Followers
155K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#European Stocks#Global Stocks#Inflation Rates#Global Markets#Oil Stocks#Ecb#U S Federal Reserve#Oxford Economics#U S Treasury#0 201#The European Central Bank#Ubp#Msci#Chinese#Iranian#Fed Chair Jerome Powell#Dax#Global Markets#World Stocks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
Country
Japan
News Break
Markets
Country
Germany
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
U.S. Stocks
Country
China
Related
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Bitcoin rises 5.1 percent to $37,361

June 13 (Reuters) - Bitcoin rose 5.11 % to $37,360.63 at 18:10 GMT on Sunday, adding $1,817.87 to its previous close. Bitcoin, the world’s biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is up 34.7% from the year’s low of $27,734 on January 4. Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, surged/rose...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Erdogan says Turkey has raised FX swap deal with China to $6 billion

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday that Turkey’s central bank had agreed with China to increase an existing currency swap facility to $6 billion from $2.4 billion, in a move that could boost foreign reserves. Turkey’s FX reserves plunged by 75% last year, raising concerns about a...
Currenciessrnnews.com

Dollar looks stronger as euro and sterling dip

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The euro and sterling dipped against the dollar on Friday as investors bet interest rates would stay lower for longer in Europe and Britain while looking ahead to next week’s U.S. monetary policy meeting. The dollar index, showing its strongest weekly gain since early May, was...
Businesssgtreport.com

The Fed Is Wrong: Inflation Is Sticky

The Fed will be proven catastrophically wrong about inflation for the simple reason that inflation isn’t transitory, it’s sticky: when prices rise due to real-world scarcities and higher costs, they stay high and then move higher as expectations catch up with reality. Consider the dynamic of Fed-inflated bubbles raising rents....
StocksPosted by
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks Tread Water Ahead of June Fed Meeting

Stocks started Friday with gains but lost steam as the day wore on, even as the latest consumer sentiment data came in better than expected. After yesterday's consumer price index release, which showed inflation is indeed on the rise, today's economic numbers revealed that consumers have "unfavorable perceptions" of market prices for homes and automobiles.
MarketsDailyFx

Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Here Comes Taper Talk

US Treasury yields have dropped to multi-month lows, and with inflation expectations still elevated, the erosion of US real yields stands to be a negative influence on US Dollar price action – like it was for much of 2020. The June Federal Reserve meeting is likely to formally kickoff taper...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Factbox-China, climate and vaccines - what the G7 agreed this weekend

CARBIS BAY, England (Reuters) - The Group of Seven rich nations promised to tackle China’s growing influence, fight climate change, get more COVID-19 jabs to poor countries and keep up their economic stimulus programmes at their first summit since Joe Biden became U.S. president. Following is a summary of the...
BusinessDailyFx

Inflation (CPI), The Fed & ECB – FinTwit Trends to Watch

Rates markets an indication for next weeks Fed meeting?. Unsurprising inflation data sets up speculative talks for next week. Inflation was the talk of the week with actual figures coming in above estimates (see economic calendar below). The recent hype about soaring inflation strangely had minimal impact on financial markets with volatility remaining fairly passive. Many analysts who agree with the “transitory” standpoint by the Fed can find solace in the fact that while inflation numbers are high, the major contributors are a handful of products such as lumber and automobiles.
Businessmorns.ca

Gold edges lower as dollar bounces

Gold rose modestly on Thursday after data showed U.S. inflation continued to run hot in May, though the yellow metal, traditionally seen as an inflation hedge, didn’t initially find support on the news. Gold “fell initially on surging U.S. inflation, but found support from falling U.S. Treasury yields,” said Sophie...
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Asian stocks eye calm start as US shrugs off CPI

(June 11): Asian stocks look set for a steady open Friday after U.S. shares and Treasuries rallied as investors judged that a jump in inflation is likely to be transitory, leaving scope for ongoing central-bank support. Equity futures were little changed in Japan and Australia, and higher in Hong Kong....
Stocksactionforex.com

US Open: Stocks Edge Higher, Focus on a Less Dovish Fed, Consumer Inflation Expectations Decline

US stocks are edging higher as investors anticipate a slightly less dovish Fed at next week’s FOMC policy decision. This week was all about the inflation report and given the reaction everyone saw in the bond market; the transitory thesis is winning. The 10-year Treasury yield is recovering some of this week’s loss and stabilizing around 1.45%, while the 10-year real yield improves to -0.9262%.
BusinessFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Eyes turn to Fed amid heating inflation

The ECB, optimistic but cautious, upwardly revised its growth and inflation forecasts. US inflation rose in May at its fastest pace in almost 13 years. EUR/USD has turned bearish in its daily chart, could test the critical 1.2000 level. The EUR/USD pair trades at fresh monthly lows around the 1.2100...
Stocksinvesting.com

US Markets Gained Overnight but India Likely to Open Flat on Inflation Data

Investing.com -- Wall Street ended up on Thursday but market experts have warned that Indian markets might open flat as they take in the 5% US inflation number into account. However, comments from the ECB suggest that it could be “too early and premature” for the US Fed to move away from its easy-money stance.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Easing inflation fears and dovish ECB push shares up, bond yields down

LONDON (Reuters) - European shares scaled their latest record high and bond yields fell from the United States to the euro zone on Friday as investors shrugged off rising U.S. consumer prices and welcomed signs central banks will stick to loose policy, despite lingering concerns about longer-term inflation. The Euro...