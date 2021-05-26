Cancel
Sovereign Debt Markets, Mortgage Madness, Trading Zscaler and Palo Alto Networks

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article"The mind is not a vessel to be filled, but a fire to be kindled." "The truth of the matter is that you always know the right thing to do. The hard part is doing it." "If you're not sure, what would your mother think if she could see you now?"

realmoney.thestreet.com
Nvidia
Economy
Markets
Mortgages
Financial Reports

$4.47 Billion in Sales Expected for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) will announce $4.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.36 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.59 billion. DISH Network posted sales of $3.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.
Stocks

Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD), Omnicell (NASDAQ: OMCL) and IAC/InterActive (NASDAQ: IAC)

CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) In a report issued on June 10, Gray Powell from BTIG maintained a Buy rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, with a price target of $256.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $231.27, close to its 52-week high of $251.28. According to TipRanks.com, Powell is a 4-star analyst...
Markets

US Financial Giants Tread Carefully Into Crypto Trend

A large number of financial players continue to move into the crypto space. Its volatility may be holding it back from reaching its potential value. The future of crypto seems uncertain as both community interest and risks stay high. Even as the pressure around entering the crypto space has cooled...
Stocks

Reviewing Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) and LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) and LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings. Analyst Recommendations. This is a breakdown of recent ratings...
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks Tread Water Ahead of June Fed Meeting

Stocks started Friday with gains but lost steam as the day wore on, even as the latest consumer sentiment data came in better than expected. After yesterday's consumer price index release, which showed inflation is indeed on the rise, today's economic numbers revealed that consumers have "unfavorable perceptions" of market prices for homes and automobiles.
Stocks

Buy These Stocks Monday for Massive July Profits

Anyone up for a good four weeks of making big, steady profits?. After a short hiatus in May, buyers are reentering the market in full force, pushing the three big indexes up by single digits for June so far. And those buyers are coming back because we're entering earnings "pre-season."...
Business

AMC, Vertex and China’s ‘Uber’ IPO – On TheStreet Friday

AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Report shares once again the spotlight, rebounding after S&P Global raises its credit rating on the movie-theater chain’s debt, Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) - Get Report plunges, though analysts see it as a buying opportunity, and Didi Chuxing, the 'Uber of China,' announces a potential $10 Billion U.S. IPO.
Software

Palo Alto Networks Enhances Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM)

Palo Alto Networks has updated its Prisma Cloud solution for cloud security posture management (CSPM) to help organizations eliminate cybersecurity blind spots and guard against alert fatigue, according to the company. To understand the potential value of Prisma Cloud, it’s important to understand the emerging Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM)...
TheStreet

Tech Stocks Roundup: Social Media and FAANG Stocks Surge

The tech sector has been one of the most volatile in recent months and many are wondering if a bubble is forming. But, the sector has been gaining recently as innovations, deals, and new products are announced. Chris Versace, the co-manager of Trifecta Stocks and Stocks Under $10, and Ed...
MarketRealist

Is AI-Based AMOM ETF a Good Investment or Just a Fad?

ETF investing is as popular as ever, and over the years, fund houses have offered differentiated products. In 2019, South-Korea-based fintech group Qraft introduced the AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum ETF (AMOM). Is AMOM a good investment for you?. Article continues below advertisement. AMOM, an actively managed fund, “leverages the...
The Motley Fool

5 of the Safest High-Yield Dividend Stocks on the Planet

All investors are unique. But one common theme of the most successful investment portfolios is their tendency to lean on dividend stocks. This shouldn't surprise anyone. Companies that pay a dividend are almost always profitable, have time-tested operating models, and usually have excellent visibility into the future. It also doesn't hurt that dividend stocks have absolutely run circles around their non-dividend-paying peers over the long run.
Computers

Palo Alto Networks Extends Scope of CSPM Platform

Palo Alto Networks today updated its cloud security posture management (CSPM) platform to include a range of capabilities that make it simpler for security teams to prioritize which cloud threats they respond to first. Ankur Shah, vice president of product for public cloud security, said the latest edition of Prisma...
Markets

Data Exfiltration Market R & D including top key players Cososys, Mcafee, Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet, Fireeye

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Rest of the World, September 2020,– – The Data Exfiltration Market research report includes an in-sight study of the key Global Data Exfiltration Market prominent players along with the company profiles and planning adopted by them. This helps the buyer of the Data Exfiltration report to gain a clear view of the competitive landscape and accordingly plan Data Exfiltration market strategies. An isolated section with top key players is provided in the report, which provides a complete analysis of price, gross, revenue(Mn), Data Exfiltration specifications, and company profiles. The Data Exfiltration study is segmented by Module Type, Test Type, And Region.
Technology

Lightstream Achieves Palo Alto Networks Prisma Cloud Specialization

Lightstream announced that it has achieved a Palo Alto Networks NextWave Prisma Cloud Specialization Status. Lightstream has met the key specialization criteria around performance, capabilities, and engagement established by Palo Alto Networks’ NextWave 3.0 Partner Program. As businesses expand their cloud footprints to innovate and go to market faster, cloud...