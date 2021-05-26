Charge Three of Your Apple Devices Simultaneously With This Wireless Charging Pad

It’s not just the iPad mini 6 and iPad 9 that are getting redesigns in the near future. According to the same Bloomberg report, Apple is also working on a significant iPad Pro redesign that will make available to users two features that have never been found on previous iPad models — one of them would be a first for Apple’s entire ecosystem of devices. Apple has been using the same design on the iPad Pro since 2018 when it introduced Face ID on the Pro tablets and removed the Touch ID home button in the process. The iPad Pro received...