Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Scammy iOS app discovered that refuses to open unless you give it a good review

By Jon Porter
The Verge
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApp developer and scam app hunter Kosta Eleftheriou’s latest discovery is a real doozy, an iOS app that refuses to function before you give it at least a 3-star review in the App Store. Although the UPNP Xtreme app — which claimed to let users stream video to their TVs — now appears to have been pulled, we were able to verify that it generates the App Store rating box the second it opens. You can’t dismiss the ratings box, nor can you tap the 1 or 2-star ratings, Eleftheriou said. We verified this behavior, but some other users report they were able to dismiss the dialog box or leave a lower rating.

www.theverge.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ios App#Apple Watch#Apple Software#Upnp Xtreme#Flicktype#The Multi Billion Dollar#The App Store#Obvious Scammy Apps#Ios App#App Store Ratings#Expensive Apps#Fake Reviews#In App Purchases#Legitimate Developers#Video#Review#Developer#Money#Customers#Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
Related
Cell Phonesjessesquires.com

iOS 14 App Library

I think App Library is one of the best features added to iOS in the past few years. I’m not being sarcastic, I know some folks dislike it. However, I absolutely loathe trying to organize apps on my phone into folders, because many apps do not have a singular, definitive category.
Cell Phonesasapland.com

22bet Apk – Download 22bet App For Android and iOS

22bet Apk – Download 22bet App For Android and iOS. Searching for the best casino platform to place your bets and to try your luck? Opt for the 22bet APK download process and get instant access to the heart of the actions. A trust and leading online casino app, 22bet...
InternetWave 3

Amazon to crowdsource a portion of your internet unless you opt out

(Gray News) - Amazon will start using part of your home internet to create a crowdsourcing network on June 8 to power its new Sidewalk feature. The neighborhood network is designed to make your devices work better inside and outside your home by pooling a small portion of your home internet with your neighbors.
Technologynationalcybersecuritynews.today

The Apple/Epic Games App Store Saga: Who Do You Trust? | #ios | #apple | #iossecurity

While Government antitrust cases against Google and Facebook remain pending, a trial was conducted in Epic Games’ lawsuit against Apple for removing the Fortnite App from its App Store. Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in California will decide in the coming months whether Apple’s App Store policies represent a competition problem. Specifically, she will be evaluating the policies requiring that all iPhone Apps be downloaded from the App Store, that all in-App purchases be processed by Apple, and that Apple receives a 30% commission for many of those paid downloads.
Cell Phonesdweb.news

iOS 15 will make the Health app more useful than ever

On Monday, Apple unveiled all of its upcoming operating system updates at WWDC 2021. With Apple’s Craig Federighi calling the shots, various executivess detailed and demoed the most exciting new features from iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, watchOS 8, tvOS 15, and macOS Monterey. But Apple also dedicated ample time to a few essential parts of life that transcend a single operating system.
Cell PhonesCult of Mac

Learn to create iOS and Android apps for just $20

Whether you’re looking to boost your programming skills or switch careers, smartphone app development is a growth market that will only see higher demand as time goes on. Right now, you can take advantage of our red-hot Memorial Day sale on The Complete Mobile & App Development Bundle. We dropped its already discounted price of $44.99 even further to just $20.
NFLthexplorion.com

13 Best Free Music App for iOS to Use in 2021

If you have an iPhone to yourself, one of the few things you want to do with it is listening to some good vibes. However, as all iOS users know, getting free iTunes music from Apple is not that easy. Apple will often ask you to pay to access your...
Cell PhonesTechCrunch

Turntable.fm competitor tt.fm launches beta app for iOS and Android

By way of brief explanation, the original Turntable.fm shut down in 2013 to focus on a live music platform. It was a sad day for those of us who wasted countless workday hours on the site. But stuff happens. People change, companies pivot. Of course, that nostalgia returned something fierce...
Cell Phonesidownloadblog.com

iOS 15 updates the Weather app with robust information, new graphics, and more

Apple is introducing iOS 15 today at its keynote for Worldwide Developers Conference. And, as expected, the Weather app is getting some love this time around. The Weather app is getting a big update. A new design, with new layouts and information that will change based on specific conditions. There are new graphics that are meant to show more information, and be more helpful. There are more representations for perception, the sun position and more. The new app shows even better information for air quality and much more.
Cell Phonesnet2.com

Snoopza App to Monitor Snapchat: A Review

Snapchat has grown over time as a platform where you can share videos as well as photo attachments with your connections. Wouldn’t it be great if you would get to know who your friend or your business person Snapchats to quite often? What if we tellyou that there’s an application called Snoopza that allows you to access a person’s Snapchat without them having to know.
Cell PhonesCult of Mac

iOS 15 lets you put the same app on multiple Home screens

IOS 15 and iPadOS 15 give users the ability to place the same app on multiple Home screens (or multiple icons for the same app on one screen) for the first time. Simply drag any app out of the App Library and onto your Home screen as many times as you like.
Cell Phonesmobilesyrup.com

Google app on iOS now gives you an option to customize widget backgrounds

Many Google apps introduced support for updated home screen widgets with the release of iOS 14 last year, including Google Search, Photos, Calendar, YouTube Music and more. Now, to freshen things up, Google has added attractive customizable backgrounds for its Search widget that can refresh daily so your home screen never gets monotonous.
Cell PhonesEDMTunes

Beatport Updates iOS App & Rebrands Website and Logo

Beatport, perhaps the most famous music catalog online, launched a new app for Apple devices. Besides, the company fully rebranded the website and has a new logo. If we take a look at Beatport’s new iOS app, you’ll notice that it basically allows LINK users to create and tweak playlists on the go. On top of that, it keeps free access to Beatport charts, DJ charts, DJ sets, and so on. Obviously, it also offers the possibility of searching through its extensive catalog.
Cell Phonesfiz-x.com

You Can Keep iOS 14 And Have iOS 15 Security Updates

Apple announced iOS 15 at WWDC 2021, the new iOS is coming later this year with the new iPhone 13 smartphones. When Apple releases a new version of iOS, you will need to update your device to that update in order to get the latest security updates, things will be changed with iOS 15.