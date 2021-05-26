What to do about open source vulnerabilities? Move fast, says Linux Foundation expert

Contrast furthers commitment to empower organizations to rapidly build and run scalable applications in modern, dynamic environments with security integrity. LOS ALTOS, Calif., May 19, 2021 /CNW/ — Contrast Security, a leader in modernizing application security, today announced that it has joined the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) and Linux Foundation as a silver member, which brings together the world’s top developers, end-users, and vendors to enable cloud native architectures and open source technologies. CNCF serves as the vendor-neutral home for many of the fastest-growing open source projects, including Kubernetes, Prometheus, and Envoy. In becoming a member, Contrast aims to support and educate the industry on the increasing risks and benefits of cloud native architectures and open source software through active participation in the foundation’s events, projects, and community.