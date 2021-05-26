Steelers top position projections for the 2021 fantasy football season
The Steelers were an interesting entity throughout the 2020 fantasy football season. Will 2021 bring more stability? Let’s take a look. In 2020 the Pittsburgh Steelers were a high-powered fantasy offense through the air. Big Ben threw the ball way more than his career average which led to a three-headed monster at WR for fantasy football purposes. The running game was rough, to say the least, and the play of Eric Ebron left more to be desired. With the additions of Najee Harris, and Pat Freiermuth how will the 2021 fantasy season look for the Steelers?stillcurtain.com