darkest dystopian sci-fi movie

It’s been a while since we last heard from director Neill Blomkamp. Since his career crash-landed with the tense-as-hell alien apartheid allegory District 9, critics and fans have been somewhat confused by his choices. He went all-in on video game-style action with Elysium and helped the world better understand Short Circuit with the pseudo-remake Chappie. Nevertheless, his movies have been steadily getting worse reviews and his box office take has steadily declined. During this time, he’s been locked away, presumably under the control of the Weyland-Yutani Corporation, writing an Alien reboot or one of those “forget about the other sequels” soft reboot/sequel thingies. Though ever since that fizzled out (it’s still kind of unclear whether they’re making any Alien movies at Disney), Blomkamp took a chance on doing a RoboCop sequel, which also didn’t pan out, and even hinted at doing District 10.