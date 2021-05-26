Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

darkest dystopian sci-fi movie

By Alex Welch
Inverse
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are two main categories of speculative science fiction. You can imagine a future where technology has improved and the world has become a space-age utopia, but where’s the fun in that?. Sci-fi films have the potential to imagine a future far darker and nastier than the present. That’s the...

www.inverse.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlton Heston
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movie History#Film History#World History#Snowpiercer#Children Of Men#Nypd#Soylent Industries#Sci Fi Films#Classics#Turns#Fun#Directed#Everyday People#Havoc#Ocean Plankton#Time#Concubines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesInverse

You need to watch the greatest dystopian movie ever for free online ASAP

When it comes to sci-fi, it doesn’t get more influential than this 1927 silent film. One of the most well-regarded movies ever made — and widely considered a cornerstone of the genre in film — it’s been adapted and reimagined countless times over the decades. That includes a 1984 version from Italian music producer Giorgio Moroder featuring a soundtrack with songs by Freddie Mercury and Pat Benatar, along with an anime retelling written by Akira director Katsuhiro Otomo.
MoviesDen of Geek

Reminiscence: How The Hugh Jackman Sci-Fi Explores the Danger of Nostalgia

It’s been one of the more below-the-radar films coming from Warner Bros. Pictures this year — and given the secretive talent behind it, that’s hardly a surprise — but Reminiscence is arriving this summer both in theaters and on HBO Max. Now we have the first trailer from this noirish sci-fi thriller starring Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson and Thandiwe Newton.
MoviesInverse

7 magnificent sci-fi movies coming to

Despite being a box office bomb, this forgotten thriller about a high school student who steals a nuclear weapon is exciting and funny — and even got a perfect rating from Roger Ebert. Set and released decades after The Shining, this sequel trades the creeping horror of the original for an exploration of what Danny Torrance’s power really is.
Moviesculturedvultures.com

The Best Sci-Fi Movies On Netflix

2. Back to the Future (1985) 3. A Clockwork Orange (1971) 4. Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus (2019) 6. The Midnight Sky (2020) 7. Midnight Special (2016) 8. The Mitchells vs. The Machines (2021) 9. Okja (2017) 10. The Old Guard (2020) 11. Real Steel (2011) 12. Safety Not Guaranteed...
MoviesA.V. Club

Neill Blomkamp returns to horror sci-fi roots with Demonic trailer

It’s been a while since we last heard from director Neill Blomkamp. Since his career crash-landed with the tense-as-hell alien apartheid allegory District 9, critics and fans have been somewhat confused by his choices. He went all-in on video game-style action with Elysium and helped the world better understand Short Circuit with the pseudo-remake Chappie. Nevertheless, his movies have been steadily getting worse reviews and his box office take has steadily declined. During this time, he’s been locked away, presumably under the control of the Weyland-Yutani Corporation, writing an Alien reboot or one of those “forget about the other sequels” soft reboot/sequel thingies. Though ever since that fizzled out (it’s still kind of unclear whether they’re making any Alien movies at Disney), Blomkamp took a chance on doing a RoboCop sequel, which also didn’t pan out, and even hinted at doing District 10.
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

Future Shocks: 10 Sci-fi Thrillers to Get Your Pulse Racing

Sci-fi thrillers blend the best of both high-intensity worlds; the staggering stakes of a thriller can be pushed even further if the setting is a distant planet, or a state where the lines between human and inhuman are being blurred. Over the past few decades, a plethora of sci-fi thrillers have been published, with fast-paced plots framed around time travel, alien invasion, or cyberpunk journeys into the darkest recesses of the human mind. Here are some of the best sci-fi thrillers to kick your reading up a notch.
MoviesGeekTyrant

Crazy Action-Packed New Trailer For Mark Wahlberg's New Sci-Fi Movie INFINITE

Paramount+ has released a brand new trailer for Mark Wahlberg’s upcoming sci-fi action thriller Infinite and this thing is loaded with some crazy action! It seriously looks like they were trying to capture the same kind of ridiculous over-the-top action that you’d see in the Fast and Furious films. When you watch the trailer, you’ll see what I mean.
Entertainmentdailyinfographic.com

The Most Devastating Weapons In Sci-Fi

Currently, if you look at the most well-known genre in the entertainment industry, you'll find that science fiction is leading the way. While it might not hold the number one spot, it has seen the light of day with many books and movies to TV comic books. Science fiction writers...
Relationshipsromper.com

25 Great Sci-Fi Movies To Watch As A Family

Growing up, whomst among us didn’t pretend to be an astronaut? Or a Jedi? Or a super-hero battling aliens to save the planet? It was fun to play make-believe and some of our best ideas came from science fiction family movies. The movies, and the adventures we went on in our imaginations after watching them, were such a foundational part of our childhoods and, for many of us, paved the way to a nerdy adolescence and adulthood. (It’s a good thing!) Now that we’re parents, we want our kids to be able to have those same experience... but what are the best sci-fi family movies to watch together these days? What are the youths watching? We’ve got you covered.
TV ShowsGizmodo

Sci-Fi Horror Movie Meander Looks Absolutely Terrifying and I Hate It

“You wake up. You’re stuck in a pipe.” That’s all this trailer for Mathieu Turi’s French horror film Meander had to say to chill my bones and make me what to turn off the trailer in visceral loathing. Comparatively, telling me the pipe is “filled with deadly traps” doesn’t bother me in the slightest.