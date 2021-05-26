Cancel
Health

Schools Try Mascots, Food Trucks and Giveaways to Get Students Vaccinated

By Αssociated Press
thenationalherald.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO — A growing number of U.S. public schools are using mascots, food trucks and prize giveaways to encourage students to get vaccinated before summer vacation. The massive effort to create a pep-rally atmosphere comes only weeks after the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine was approved for younger adolescents ages 12 to 15. Administrators want to get as many shots in students’ arms as possible and hope it will pave the way to return to regular classes in the fall.

