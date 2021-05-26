Schools Try Mascots, Food Trucks and Giveaways to Get Students Vaccinated

Many pediatricians concerned about the number of children and adolescents who have fallen behind in regular check-ups due to the COVID pandemic. Is your child behind schedule for developmental screenings, vision and hearing assessments and vaccinations for contagious illnesses such as chickenpox, measles and polio? The Dallas County Health Department urges parents to schedule appointments now to get their children to get caught up. You can find a vaccine schedule at cdc.gov. Your child’s clinic has records on immunizations and screenings. If you don’t consistently use the same clinic, call the Dallas County Health Department at 515-993-3750 for help with this.