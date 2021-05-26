CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

(Way) Out of Town Report

By FIT_Hockey
floridasportsman.com
 2021-05-26

I'm originally from the Mid-Atlantic. I cut my teeth running offshore charters out of Ocean City, MD before moving to Florida full time. I miss it all the time, and that place has a real sweet place in my heart. A totally different fishing scene than down here. Anyhow...

forums.floridasportsman.com

Comments / 0

Related
floridasportsman.com

Florida Inshore Fishing at it's best

As we approach our colder time of year what an honor showcasing our 'Florida at it's best!'. From one end of our great country to the other we love to catch trout:. Colder weather Trout fishing in our Tropical Paradise on Earth is a 'little' different. Ladies first:. Catching Florida...
HOBBIES
floridasportsman.com

Catching Hogfish on Hook & Line

Once purely a spear target, hogfish are being discovered by anglers—and scrutinized by fishery managers. It is likely the most egregiously named fish in the sea: the “hogfish” is surely a misnomer for one of the most beautiful creatures with fins, as well as one that transports diners to delights unknown when it gives up its fillets.
HOBBIES
floridasportsman.com

Fish of a Lifetime!

Headed out of Suwannee yesterday morning at daylight with the hopes of getting hooked up on some Spanish and possibly a king on spotty bottom. Starting trolling around some mylar rigs, shiny rapalas, and a large yozuri diver. Tons of fish blowing up all around us. They were tarpon. Some big, some smaller. After about an hour with nothing, the yozuri went off and got hooked up to this guy…
HOBBIES
floridasportsman.com

Any tips for Redfish?

Since I got my boat 2 months ago I've been on the water 2-3 days a week. If I want snook, trout, or snapper I haven't had any trouble getting out and catching them, but the redfish have been stumping me. In two months I think we've boated 6 reds and only 2 slot sized. We've mostly been free lining greenbacks, sometimes shrimp, and occasionally under popping corks. Yesterday we caught close to 50 snook and one red. We were live chumming mangrove shorelines and pitching free lined greenbacks. I've mainly been fishing around 4th street flats and Weedon Island. I'm not looking for anyone's redfish spots. Just looking for any help with general tactics for finding and fishing for reds. Any help would be appreciated.
HOBBIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
floridasportsman.com

New Wave Bump Trolling with Corked Baits

Bump-trolling corked baits is a deadly tactic, making the most of natural prey instincts. It’s been said a thousand times that the difference between weekenders and great fishermen is hidden in a thousand little things. They are learned through time on the water, and asking the right people the right questions, over the years. That’s why it drove me crazy when I looked over at Capt. Scott Fawcett on the Off the Chain when we were live baiting sailfish off Stuart. While I was slow-trolling with one of my Yamaha 200s in troll mode, and a sea anchor deployed to slow us down, Scott was sitting dead still for a few minutes, and then bumping one of his engines in gear with no sea anchor, traveling a hundred yards or so, and then stopping. Now, there’s nothing new about “bump trolling,” but I couldn’t help but notice that he had bright cigar-shaped corks on each line.
STUART, FL
floridasportsman.com

Late October Fishing in Florida

The federal permitted Gulf of Mexico American Red Snapper season begins 10/15/21 and ends 11/5/21. NOAA regulates the federal head/charter boats Red Snapper season. The recreational 'sector,' controlled by the FWC, has not announced a fall ARS season. Hopefully soon to come!. Let's take a look at what is open...
FLORIDA STATE
floridasportsman.com

Fishing report, Everglades days - Jupiter nights, 21 Oct

Came off the water just before midnight last night up in Jupiter. We did a bit of night-time docklight fishing, not finding as many snook as usual... Last night the full moon and a bit of wind might have had something to do with our results. Still we caught and released snook, lost one or two big ones, and in general, enjoyed our time on the water.
JUPITER, FL
floridasportsman.com

Targeting large sandperch?

Are there general areas where you are more likely to find the really large ones? I have figured out where I can catch tons of the ones that seem to top out at around 5”, probably less. Areas where I have caught some of the goat variety seem to be infested with catfish and puffers. I’ll spend 4 hours to catch a couple, maybe.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish#Ocmd
floridasportsman.com

Early January Sailfish

Looking for recommendations for a sailfish charter during the new moon in January (1/2/22) somewhere between Melbourne and Palm Beach. Especially interested in kite fishing but a good boat that catches fish is more important than techniques. Would like to avoid any tournaments in the area as they make boats hard to come by. Prefer a bigger boat as hopefully the weather will be conducive to sailfish wolfpacking and smaller boats can be sporty in good sailfish conditions. Doesn't have to be a 38 footer but would like to avoid a bay boat LOL. Would like to be around Stuart but Miami ain't out of the question.
PALM BEACH, FL
floridasportsman.com

PE 10/16 MAHI

Hitting ballyhoo did not hit plastic so put all ballyhoo. out .As the day went on weed formed into a line was. bringing in a mahi and other line gets hit and was a shark. not big but mean.Got our biggest fish on a swimming mullet. Ended up with 9...
LIFESTYLE
floridasportsman.com

How long do you let your stands sit quiet between hunts?

I’m just curious. This year I’m hunting way less and seeing more deer when I do sit, letting areas cool off for up to a couple of weeks between sits. How about when you’ve been busted or harvested a deer (or lost one after a failed track)?. Assume for the...
PETS
floridasportsman.com

Fall American Red Snapper season

Amendment 40, Sector Separation, is now the law of the land. "Amendment 40 provides one portion of the catch limit for private anglers who own their own boats and another for charter captains. It is an important first step towards solving the downward spiral of management failure that has frustrated fishermen across the Gulf in recent years. That downward spiral almost resulted in a complete shut-out of charter customers from this fishery. Had the Council declined to take action, fishermen who access red snapper from federally permitted charter boats would have been limited to a 2015 season that is even shorter than the meager nine days afforded in 2014. That would have been unacceptable. The Charter Fisherman’s Association supports Amendment 40 because it not only solves short-term problems, but also provides an opportunity to explore new management choices for all recreational fishermen, including those who fish on charter for-hire and private boats."
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
floridasportsman.com

Back at it.

After spending several months rehabing my replaced shoulder I'm better enough to go fishing. All caught on Lake Lanier, GA in the past couple of weeks. Speck, spotted bass, spotted bass spotted bass, LM bass.
HOBBIES
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Blogger Discovers ‘Weird’ Detail on Brian Laundrie’s Pinterest Account

Internet sleuths have come out of the woodwork in the Gabby Petito case. Blogger Shaynah Dodge is one of them. Minnesota blogger Shaynah Dodge has been closely documenting Gabby Petito’s on her blog page with a little over 77,000 followers. Recently, she dissected Brian Laundrie’s Pinterest page and uncovered a few things that she deems as suspicious. However, there’s an account linked to his mother, Roberta Laundrie, and Gabby Petito linked to his.
PETS
The Independent

What is a bomb cyclone? Pacific Northwest warned over approaching storm

The US Pacific Northwestern states of Washington, Oregon and California have been warned that a strong jet stream over the Pacific Ocean could be about to toss a “bomb cyclone” their way.While the name sounds alarming, the phenomenon is relatively common in North America and the term, which was coined in 1980, has been criticised by some meteorologists for being unhelpfully sensationalist and inspiring needless panic.“Bombogenesis is the technical term. ‘Bomb cyclone’ is a shortened version of it, better for social media,” weather expert Ryan Maue has said.“The actual impacts aren’t going to be a bomb at all. There’s...
ENVIRONMENT
Outsider.com

Lake Tahoe Is Now in ‘Terminal’ Condition

Lake Tahoe Trouble: “In one 36-hour period, the lake level fell by 1.2 inches due to evaporation,” four-times the annual rate. Wildfires have devastated much of the Lake Tahoe Basin in 2021. To make matters worse, Lake Tahoe itself is now terminal. According to the UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research...
LIFESTYLE
UPI News

Big bomb cyclone is set to wallop the West Coast

A beast of a bomb cyclone will take shape just off the coast of the northwestern United States and western Canada later this week, and AccuWeather forecasters say it will rival, in some aspects, the intensity of strong hurricanes from the Atlantic this season. The powerful storm will bring dangerous...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy