SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Some businesses still require masks. Others do not, and that's creating quite a bit of confusion for customers. "One place requires them, and they even had them out because I didn't have one," said shopper Adriana Rodriguez. "Then I went to have lunch right next door, and they said, 'Nope, we don't wear them. We've never worn them and you don't have to.'"