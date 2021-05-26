Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

Police claim to have identified drug dealer's fingerprints from photo showing his fingers

By Rob Beschizza
Boing Boing
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMerseyside police in the UK say they collared a drug dealer by matching fingerprints with his fingers, as seen on a photograph of him holding a block of cheese, reports CNN. Authorities said Stewart's "love of Stilton cheese" led to his arrest.He was jailed on Friday after pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine, heroin, MDMA and ketamine, and to transferring criminal property, police said.Stewart sent the image on EncroChat, an encrypted messaging service used exclusively by criminals that was infiltrated by police in a major operation last year.

boingboing.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Merseyside Police#Fingerprints#Uk#Cocaine#Heroin#Criminals#Criminal Conspiracy#Police Said Stewart#Drug#Authorities#Criminal Property#Reports Cnn#Stilton Cheese#Supply
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Country
U.K.
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Public SafetyMysuncoast.com

Drug dealer arrested after sending photo of cheese

LIVERPOOL, England (CNN) - A drug dealer from the United Kingdom was arrested after police analyzed his fingerprints from a photo he sent of himself holding a block of cheese. Carl Stewart, 39, was sentenced last Friday to 13 years and six months in prison, according to police. He pleaded guilty to several drug charges related to cocaine, heroin and MDMA.
Round Lake, ILfox32chicago.com

Alleged drug dealer charged after police search home in Round Lake

ROUND LAKE, Ill. - The Lake County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after conducting a narcotics investigation which resulted in the seizure of drugs, a gun and ammunition. On June 3, authorities conducted a search warrant at the suburban Round Lake home of 21-year-old Angel Lopez. During the search, detectives located nearly 200 grams of cocaine, over 20 MDMA pills, and over 10 alprazolam pills, along with scales and other items used to package drugs.
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

Brazilian cops rescue two-month-old boy who was 'pawned by his mother to pay $58 debt to drug dealers'

Authorities rescued a two-month-old boy from a neighborhood drug den in west-central Brazil after a mother-of-five other allegedly pawned him over a $58 drug debt. The Military Police was dispatched to the home in Pontes e Lacerda, Mato Grosso, on Tuesday, after the Guardian Councilship (child protective service agency) received an anonymous phone call, according to Brazilian online news outlet G1.
Paterson, NJPosted by
Paterson Times

Police bust downtown Paterson drug dealer and his customers

An alleged drug dealer and several of his customers were arrested in a downtown Paterson surveillance operation on Tuesday, according to public safety director Jerry Speziale. Glenn Urena, 38, of Paterson; Julian A. Vega, 28, of Netcong; Janelle Godfrey, 33, of Jefferson; Donald L. Hedrickson, 40, of Irvington; and Jamie M. Mahon, 28, West Milford, were arrested on various drug offenses.
Williamsport, PASun-Gazette

Police nab nearly two dozen accused drug dealers

Police officers began arriving at the office of District Judge Gary Whiteman about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday with alleged drug dealers accused of selling an assortment of narcotics in the Williamsport area. “It’s all felonies, people charged with possession with intent to deliver or delivery of controlled substances,” Whiteman, who was...
Shelby, NCShelby Star

Shelby man says police report labeled him as a drug dealer

A local police department is apologizing after an incorrect report may have caused a man to lose his bank accounts. Donyell McCluney said he is still baffled by the police report. “I don’t have a business account or a personal account, and I have a business to run,” he said.
Law Enforcementgedlingeye.co.uk

Police seize cash and cannabis from man arrested in Arnold

Nottinghamshire Police’s knife crime team have arrested a man on suspicion of drug supply in Arnold. Officers were on patrol in the Killisick estate of Arnold when they saw a car take a sudden turn without indicating which aroused their suspicions. A short time later they spotted the car which...