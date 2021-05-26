Gemma Arterton play resumes in West End after Covid-related cancellation
The West End play Walden, starring Gemma Arterton, is to resume performances after a possible Covid safety risk led to the last-minute cancellation of Tuesday night’s show. Just over 10 minutes before the curtain went up at the Harold Pinter theatre in London, Sonia Friedman Productions tweeted an apology that the performance would be cancelled and that ticket holders would be contacted to arrange an exchange or refund.www.theguardian.com