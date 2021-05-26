Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Gemma Arterton play resumes in West End after Covid-related cancellation

The Guardian
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe West End play Walden, starring Gemma Arterton, is to resume performances after a possible Covid safety risk led to the last-minute cancellation of Tuesday night’s show. Just over 10 minutes before the curtain went up at the Harold Pinter theatre in London, Sonia Friedman Productions tweeted an apology that the performance would be cancelled and that ticket holders would be contacted to arrange an exchange or refund.

www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gemma Arterton
Person
Harold Pinter
Person
Anna Sorokin
Person
Shakespeare
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West End#Health And Safety#Cast Members#American#British#Shakespeare S Globe#Resumes#Rehearsals#London#Theatres#England#Closure#Crew Members#Production Staff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Health
News Break
NASA
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
EntertainmentBroadway.com

The Windsors: Endgame, Starring Harry Enfield, to Play the West End in August

Harry Enfield as Prince Charles in "The Windsors: Endgame" (Photo c/o Bread and Butter PR) The royals are coming to the West End! The world premiere stage adaptation of The Windsors: Endgame, the popular Channel 4 comedy series, will play at the West End's Prince of Wales Theatre beginning August 2. The production is written by George Jeffrie and Bert Tyler-Moore, who are the creators of the TV series. Michael Fentiman will direct.
Theater & DanceTelegraph

After Life, National Theatre, review: a haunting but too-short meditation on death

Hallelujah! The National is being reborn after having one hell of a pandemic: the donation-chasing streams of old productions, the abortive run for Death of England, the pantomime that never opened, a third of the workforce gone… But next week, the Olivier will be brought back into service, courtesy of Under Milk Wood. Before that, in the Dorfman, there’s a new work from Jack Thorne: After Life. Though developed pre-pandemic, it fits the re-opening moment.
Theater & DanceNewsTimes

'After Life' Review: London Stage Adaptation is a Fascinating Idea That Never Quite Comes Alive as Drama

Remembrance of things past is not just a preoccupation of Proust. From King Lear’s terrifying fear of losing his mind to Pinter’s interlocked threesome in “Old Times” hotly contesting what each of them remembers, memory has been the well-spring of many a play. But in the National Theatre’s stage adaptation of Hirokazu Kore-eda’s 1998 film “After Life,” memory is not just one element, it’s the be-all and, quite literally, the end-all.
Moviestownandcountrymag.com

Gemma Arterton Will Play Jackie Kennedy in a New Movie

Five years on from Natalie Portman's unforgettable performance in Jackie, a new movie about the life of Jackie Kennedy is on the way. This time, Gemma Arterton will be tackling the lead role. Titled 37 Heavens, the movie is set four years after the assassination of JFK. It focuses specifically...
Theater & Dancenorthwestgeorgianews.com

Back on stage; Plaza plays soon to resume after over a year

Jun. 7—Plaza Theatre Co.'s long, unscheduled intermission ends soon. After more than a year of scant to no activity, the playhouse's 2021 slate of shows is scheduled to kick off Friday. Seven productions make up this year's lineup consisting of several new shows and several held over from last year's...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

How Simon Godwin Directed ‘Romeo & Juliet’ Hybrid Adaptation After COVID-19 Broadway Shutdown

Simon Godwin was preparing a stage adaptation of Romeo & Juliet at the National Theatre when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, shuttering theaters and putting the show’s future into question. To salvage the project, the director was tasked with transforming the play, starring Josh O’Connor and Jessie Buckley, into a film — his first ever. The finished product, PBS’ Great Performances: Romeo & Juliet, is a 90-minute hybrid between stage and screen filmed at the National’s Lyttelton Theatre, in what Godwin calls “a really exciting way of capitalizing on the very particular conditions that we were given.”
CelebritiesTelegraph

Actor set to play Prince Philip in next series of The Crown becomes ‘Sir’

The Queen has knighted the actor portraying the late Prince Philip in the next series of The Crown as part of a star-studded Birthday Honours list. Jonathan Pryce, who will replace Tobias Menzies in the role for the final two series of the Netflix drama, is recognised for services to drama and charity after five decades at the top of British theatre, film and television.
Theater & DanceTime Out Global

Take a first look at London’s stunning newest theatre

Most keen London theatre-goers will have had some great times at Trafalgar Studios, the Downing Street-adjacent theatre that offered a home to, amongst other things, Jamie Lloyd’s super-starry Trafalgar Transformed seasons. But even its most ardent defenders would struggle to deny that it was one of the most uncomfortable theatres in London, probably the world, probably the galaxy; that goes double for its second studio, a place so cramped that it felt like it was in contravention of several major international human rights treaties. It was also one of the worst-looking theatres in London, aggressively boxy and bland.
Movieseastlothiancourier.com

Feast of film promised at The Brunton

A FEAST of film is on at The Brunton in Musselburgh following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions. Big screen movies and event screenings have resumed in Venue 1, loved by regular customers as a local cinema venue. In line with Scottish Government regulations, The Brunton has put in place a...
Theater & DanceThe Guardian

Historic London theatre to reopen after multimillion-pound restoration

The curtain goes up on Monday on at least one piece of certain good news for the troubled West End. After an investment of tens of millions of pounds from its owners, London’s Grade II-listed Trafalgar theatre, close to Trafalgar Square, has had a complete restoration – taking it back to its grand 1930s design, much of which had been hidden for almost a century.
Theater & DanceThe Guardian

The week in dance: Balanchine and Robbins; British Ballet Charity Gala; Dangerous Liaisons – review

The first time I saw Vadim Muntagirov dance was in 2010, not long after he had joined English National Ballet from the Royal Ballet upper school. He was Siegfried in Derek Deane’s in-the-round version of Swan Lake at the Royal Albert Hall and despite competition from 60 swans, this slim, slightly gawky young man was by far the most emotionally engaging and interesting thing about the evening.
Entertainmentmugglenet.com

Castium Revelio: British Comedy and American Poetry

Welcome to this week’s Casting News! After last week‘s superhero action, this week we bring you news of an upcoming limited series for Dan Fogler, an exciting role for Harry Melling, and a new trailer featuring Jim Broadbent. Are you ready to jump into it? Castium Revelio!. First up this...
Moviessamfordcrimson.com

Kajillionaire review: Evan Rachel Wood leads Miranda July’s ‘offbeat dramedy’

Get email updates with the day’s biggest stories. Invalid EmailSomething went wrong, please try again later.Sign upWhen you subscribe we will use the information you provide to send you these newsletters. Your information will be used in accordance with ourPrivacy Notice.Thank you for subscribingWe have more newslettersShow meSee ourprivacy notice.
Books & LiteratureUS News and World Report

'The Night Watchman,' Malcolm X Biography Win Arts Pulitzers

NEW YORK (AP) — Stories of race, racism and colonialism in the U.S. swept the Pulitzer Prizes for the arts, from Louise Erdrich's novel “The Night Watchman” to a Malcolm X biography co-written by the late Les Payne to Katori Hall's play “The Hot Wing King.”. The awards were announced...
Theater & Danceleighjournal.co.uk

Sir Ian McKellen hits theatre fundraising milestone with one-man show

Sir Ian McKellen has reached a £5 million fundraising milestone and announced a charity livestream of his critically acclaimed one-man show. Recorded in front of an audience at the Harold Pinter Theatre in January 2020, the production of Ian McKellen On Stage will be available on Amazon Prime Video from June 11, as part of a season of plays with the National Theatre.
Musicwopular.com

Shaun Keaveny To Leave Bbc 6 Music After 14 Years

The DJ thanks fans for their support as he announces "it's time for a change". BBC 6 Music presenter Shaun Keaveny is to leave the station in September after 14 years. The DJ, host of the afternoon show since January 2019, said: "Things change, places change, people change, and ...