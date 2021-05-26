Cancel
Wichita Falls, TX

Strong storms are possible tomorrow night

By Garrett James
newschannel6now.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Wednesday, we are going to have warm conditions. Today, we will have a high of 86 with partly cloudy skies. We do have a small chance for some isolated showers throughout the day. However, late this evening we will see storms moving in from out west. Some of these storms could be strong to severe. The biggest threat with these storms will be strong winds and some hail. We do have the chance for severe storms late Thursday night. Another line of storms will move into the area. We will be looking at the same kind of threats. Thursday during the day will be very warm. We will have a high of 89 with partly cloudy skies. Strong storms are also anticipated Friday around lunchtime.

Wichita Falls, TX

Severe storms are possible Monday

Severe storms are possible Monday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For your Monday, we have a First Alert Weather Day. We are expecting strong to severe storms. We have a 60% chance for showers and storms throughout the day. We are going to be anticipating a strong line of storms to develop around sunset. The main threats with this line of storms are high winds and large hail. The hail could reach up to baseball size in the strongest of the storms. Once the line of storms develops, we could anticipate winds up to 80 mph being possible. We have a low tornado threat and a low flooding threat. The tornado threat is primarily to our west and out of the area. Storms will move in throughout the night hours again. The biggest threat with the night storms will be strong winds and large hail. Storms will develop once again tomorrow evening and last throughout the night hours.
Texas StatePosted by
Audacy

Heavy rain and more severe storms setting up across North Texas this week

We're waking up to more moderate rain, but nothing severe at this time. The heaviest rain totals will fall along and south of interstate 20 through late morning. The rest of us will slowly start getting a break before then. All of us will get a break this afternoon into the early evening hours and then, severe weather moves in from the west.
Wichita Falls, TX

Rain chances increase this evening

Rain chances increase this evening

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast through at least the end of next week. This afternoon our central and eastern counties will have the best chances of seeing rain, starting around 6 pm. Small hail and strong winds could be produced. Temperatures will reach the mid 70′s today before dropping into the 60′s tonight. Overnight is when we start to see more scattered storms develop. Sunday our eastern counties look to see the most rain. We will see another muggy day with a high near 76.
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.
Archer County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Archer, Baylor, Knox, Wichita, Wilbarger by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 00:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Archer; Baylor; Knox; Wichita; Wilbarger The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Tillman County in southwestern Oklahoma Northwestern Archer County in northern Texas Wichita County in northern Texas East central Knox County in northern Texas Southeastern Wilbarger County in northern Texas Baylor County in northern Texas * Until 115 AM CDT. * At 1213 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles southwest of Oklaunion to 4 miles northwest of Lake Kemp to 4 miles south of Vera, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Seymour, Iowa Park, Electra, Holliday, Grandfield, Davidson, Megargel, Loveland, Red Springs, Lake Diversion, Dundee, Westover, Harrold, Bomarton, Lake Kemp, Mabelle, Oklaunion, Mankins, Grayback and Lake Kickapoo. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Archer County, TXweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Archer, Baylor, Clay, Wichita, Wilbarger by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Archer; Baylor; Clay; Wichita; Wilbarger FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Oklahoma and northern Texas, including the following areas, in Oklahoma, Atoka, Bryan, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Comanche, Cotton, Garvin, Grady, Greer, Hughes, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnston, Kiowa, Lincoln, Logan, Love, Marshall, McClain, Murray, Oklahoma, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Stephens, Tillman and Washita. In northern Texas, Archer, Baylor, Clay, Wichita and Wilbarger. * Through Wednesday morning * Several rounds of heavy rainfall are expected today thru Wednesday morning across portions of central, southern, and southwestern Oklahoma, and north Texas. Many locations will receive 2 to 4 inches of total rainfall during this time, and some locations near the Red River may receive over 6 inches.
Archer County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Archer, Baylor, Wichita, Wilbarger by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 21:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Archer; Baylor; Wichita; Wilbarger A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CDT FOR SOUTHERN TILLMAN...NORTHWESTERN ARCHER...WICHITA...SOUTHEASTERN WILBARGER AND NORTHEASTERN BAYLOR COUNTIES At 1232 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Harrold to near Lake Diversion to 5 miles south of Mabelle, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Iowa Park, Electra, Holliday, Grandfield, Davidson, Loveland, Lake Diversion, Dundee, Harrold, Lake Kemp, Mabelle, Oklaunion, Mankins, Grayback, Lake Kickapoo, Pleasant Valley and Haynesville. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Wichita County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Wichita, Wilbarger by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. TXC485-487-180730- /O.NEW.KOUN.FL.Y.0027.210517T1925Z-210520T0000Z/ /ELTT2.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.NO/ 225 PM CDT Mon May 17 2021 The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Advisory for the Beaver Creek near Electra. * From this afternoon to Wednesday evening. * At 2:00 PM CDT Monday the stage was 10.9 feet. * Action stage is 22.0 feet. * Flood stage is 24.0 feet. * Forecast...The Beaver Creek is expected to rise to a crest of 23.5 feet early Wednesday morning. * Impact...At 23.0 feet, shallow and short duration flooding of lowlands along and near the creek may occur in southern Wilbarger County and southwestern Wichita County. Target Area: Wichita; Wilbarger The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Texas Beaver Creek near Electra affecting Wilbarger and Wichita Counties.