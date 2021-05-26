Sony Has 10 Movies/TV Shows In The Works Based On PlayStation Games

Prodigal Son and Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist were two out-of-the-box network series that were recently canceled as the networks have doubled down on the same-old shows. "Zoey’s situation raises an interesting question: do networks just not know anymore what to do with shows that aren’t straight procedurals, sitcoms, or reality TV?" says Linda Maleh. "Would Zoey’s have been a huge hit had it been put out by a streaming service or a cable network from the start? We’ve seen it before, after all. Lifetime’s You (admittedly not a network show) flew under the radar until it landed on Netflix and support for the disturbing stalker drama exploded. In that case, it seemed people genuinely weren’t aware of the show until Netflix had it, despite a big marketing push from Lifetime prior to its premiere."