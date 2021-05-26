How to hang on to the Good Stuff

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Welcome back to One Good Thing @ HOME! This week we’re outdoors again and I’m sharing my best tip for quickly setting up some cool outdoor lighting with bamboo poles and rubber “connectors.” String lights are great outdoors in the warm weather, but if you don’t have a way to hang them, it can be a real pain in the butt. My tripod solution is a really nice all around solution that will work anywhere you need support, and it will cost you very little. I love bamboo poles – particularly for this use – because they are cheap, lightweight and lovely to look at. Give the video a whirl and let me know what you think in the comments below.