When Riya Gupta moved from New Delhi to London in 2013, she was met with a quizzical gaze. ‘People didn’t understand what I was coming from. They thought that maybe I’d be traveling on elephants and going to school on a horse and I was like, honestly! I’ve never even sat on one!’ Gupta says. ‘It really dawned on me that people might have these preconceived notions because we’ve given them that kind of image of the country. It is a fantasy.’