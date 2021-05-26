Enjoy little things in life !!

Back in September, I wrote my first column for the Wilton Bulletin. Overwhelmed by the inevitably of adulthood, and, accordingly, the demise of my childhood, I wrote this piece about these fears. Well, good news: I have been surviving adulthood for the past six-and-a-half months! Yet, as graduation draws uncomfortably close, I have begun to realize that perhaps adulthood itself was not the thing I feared; it was the idea that the end of my Wilton Public Schools career was already in sight. This thought admittedly still terrifies me. Graduation will sting tremendously, and I know that I will continue to feel the ache of its venom for at least a week after it passes. Without a doubt, I am going to miss Wilton High School. More specifically, it will be the absence of the small, often overlooked things that surely will cause the most pain. Hence, I wanted to bring special attention to them and thus immortalize the little things.