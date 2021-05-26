Dense Fog Advisory issued for Cleveland, Hughes, Oklahoma, Pottawatomie, Seminole by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 06:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Cleveland; Hughes; Oklahoma; Pottawatomie; Seminole DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than 1/4 mile in dense fog in some areas. * WHERE...Oklahoma, Cleveland, Pottawatomie, Seminole and Hughes Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.alerts.weather.gov