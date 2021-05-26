Dense Fog Advisory issued for Garfield, Grant, Kay, Lincoln, Logan, Noble, Payne by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 06:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Garfield; Grant; Kay; Lincoln; Logan; Noble; Payne DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than 1/4 mile in dense fog in many areas. * WHERE...Grant, Kay, Garfield, Noble, Logan, Payne and Lincoln Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.alerts.weather.gov