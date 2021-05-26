Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Three Options for the Atlanta Braves to replace Marcell Ozuna

By Trent Dickeson
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarcell Ozuna suffered what appeared to be a nasty looking hand injury against the Boston Red Sox. If he misses time, how do the Braves replace The Big Bear?. For anyone that was watching the Atlanta Braves game against the Red Sox on Tuesday evening, they would have witnessed Marcell Ozuna injure his hand while sliding into third. His hand hit the cleat of Red Sox third baseman, Rafael Devers, and it did not look pretty.

tomahawktake.com
FanSided

FanSided

97K+
Followers
280K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ehire Adrianza
Person
Marcell Ozuna
Person
Johan Camargo
Person
Rafael Devers
Person
Ender Inciarte
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Left Field#Center Field#The Atlanta Braves#The Boston Red Sox#The Big Bear#The Red Sox#Mlb Ab#Braves Triple A#Avg#Farm To Fame#Braves Fans#Braves Country#Gwinnett
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBNECN

Rough Road Ahead: Sox Schedule Is About to Get Bumpy, So Buckle Up

Tomase: Upcoming schedule gauntlet will put Red Sox to test originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Red Sox may have aced the first six weeks of the 2021 campaign, but it turns out those 42 games were simply prologue for the season-defining gauntlet that awaits. Usually when we highlight...
MLBnumberfire.com

MLB Betting Guide: Monday 5/17/21

Which MLB games offer betting value on FanDuel Sportsbook? Let's see where we can zero in. Please note that lines are subject to change after this article is published, which impacts betting advice. All betting lines were taken from FanDuel Sportsbook, and you can check here to see their most updated numbers. You can also look at our oddsFire tool to get a feel for what the betting public is doing.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Even Matt Barnes is in awe of Shohei Ohtani

Boston Red Sox closer Matt Barnes had nothing but praise for Los Angeles Angels two-way player Shohei Ohtani after he hit a two-run homer off of him in Sunday’s game. As they stepped on the field at Fenway Park on Sunday, the Boston Red Sox had enjoyed taking the first two games of their series against the Los Angeles Angels, where they outscored them 13-3. Red Sox closer Matt Barnes stepped onto the mound in the ninth-inning with a 5-4 lead, looking to close out the contest and secure the series sweep. Then, Shohei Ohtani stepped into the batter’s box and hit a two-run homer off Barnes to pave the way for the Angels’ 6-5 win.
MLBchatsports.com

Mets hoping for better results as they take on Braves

The New York Mets (18-16) will try to maintain their slim hold of first place as they take on the reigning National League East champion Atlanta Braves (19-21). The Mets lost seven of the ten games they played with the Braves last year, and have not put together a winning season against their rivals since the 2017 campaign—go figure—when they won 12 of 19 against Atlanta.
MLBchatsports.com

What’s next for the Red Sox roster?

This has been a strange beginning to the baseball season, which I suppose in itself isn’t strange considering the circumstances of last year that are surely affecting players right now. But a little more than a quarter of the way through the season, there really isn’t a runaway team in baseball. The White Sox are the only team in the game with a winning percentage over .600, and the Red Sox are tied for the second-best record in the American League. That is obviously very good to see, but there is also work to be done on this roster to shore things up and make things run a little more smoothly.
MLBDaily Journal

New York Mets at Atlanta Braves odds, picks and prediction

The New York Mets (18-16) and Atlanta Braves (19-21) open a three-game series Monday at Truist Park. First pitch for the season's first meeting between the NL East rivals is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET (on ESPN). Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the Mets vs. Braves odds with MLB picks and predictions.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Kevin Plawecki: Swats first home run

Plawecki went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a strikeout in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Angels. Plawecki had been on the bench in each of the last six contests, but he had a solid day at the plate Sunday and blasted his first home run of 2021. The 30-year-old should continue to serve mainly in a depth role behind Christian Vazquez going forward.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Blasts another home run

Devers went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run and two strikeouts in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Angels. Devers capped off a four-run rally in the fifth inning Sunday with his second home run in as many games to put the Red Sox in the lead. The 24-year-old is now slashing .278/.354/.583 with 11 home runs, 34 RBI and 26 runs this season.
MLBJanesville Gazette

Atlanta-Milwaukee Runs

Braves first. Ehire Adrianza grounds out to third base, Travis Shaw to Daniel Vogelbach. Freddie Freeman walks. Marcell Ozuna singles to center field. Freddie Freeman to second. Ozzie Albies doubles to deep left field. Marcell Ozuna to third. Freddie Freeman scores. Dansby Swanson out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Jackie Bradley Jr.. Ozzie Albies to third. Marcell Ozuna scores. Austin Riley walks. William Contreras grounds out to shallow left field, Travis Shaw to Daniel Vogelbach.
MLB101 WIXX

Brewers avoid sweep by Braves

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Brewers avoided a sweep with a 10-9 win over the Braves in Milwaukee. Daniel Vogelbach plated two runs with two outs in the third inning to snap the Brewers’ streak of 18 hitless at-bats with runners in scoring position. Kolton Wong, Lorenzon Cain and Omar Narvaez...
MLBPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Braves recall Tucker Davidson, designate Jesse Biddle for assignment

The Braves recalled left-hander Tucker Davidson before beginning a seven-game homestand Monday. They designated lefty Jesse Biddle for assignment to open a spot. Davidson, 25, made his major-league debut in the 2020 regular-season finale. He started, pitching 1-2/3 innings and allowing seven runs (two earned) on three hits against the Red Sox. After spending the shortened season at the alternate training site, Davidson’s debut was the culmination of a rise that began accelerating in 2019, his last full season. Davidson had a 2.15 ERA with 134 strikeouts in 129-2/3 innings across two minor-league levels.
MLBtchdailynews.com

Brewers Nearly Blow It Against The Braves

MILWAUKEE, WI- Starter Freddy Peralta blanked Atlanta for six innings and left the Brewers with an 8-0 lead Sunday. Things got a little wild after that. A seven-run Braves rally in the seventh inning cut the lead to 8-7, because Milwaukee finally held on for a 10-9 win. That ended a three-game losing streak and salvaged the final game of the series against the Braves. Peralta got the win and Josh Hader picked up his ninth save. After scuffling with the bats for a few games the top three hitters in Milwaukee’s batting order, Kolten Wong, Omar Narvaez, and Lorenzo Cain, went 9-for-13 with five runs scored and three driven in. Avisail Garcia hit his sixth home run as the Brewers cut St. Louis’ lead in the N-L Central Division to two games. Milwaukee pitches Brandon Woodruff Tuesday at Kansas City to start a five-game road trip.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees reliever Adam Ottavino struggles as Red Sox bullpen issues surface

If the Yankees catch the first-place Red Sox in the American League East, they might have former New York reliever Adam Ottavino to thank. The Yankees traded the right-hander to Boston in January, and the 35-year-old hasn’t exactly been lights out for the Red Sox. As the primary set-up man for closer Matt Barnes, Ottavino already has two losses and three blown saves this season.
MLBMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Ohtani's 12th homer lifts Angels over Red Sox 6-5

BOSTON (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit a two-out, two-run homer in the ninth inning and the Los Angeles Angels rallied past the Boston Red Sox 6-5 Sunday, ending a four-game losing streak. Matt Barnes (1-1) retired the first two batters in the ninth before giving up a bloop single to...
MLBMLB

Time to pose: Ozuna's HR, selfie highlight 'W'

While Brewers fans didn’t seem to like Marcell Ozuna’s selfie celebration, the Braves are hoping to see the veteran slugger do a whole lot more posing over the next couple months. Ozuna had some fun as he and Ozzie Albies hit back-to-back homers to support an effective Drew Smyly and...
MLBwcn247.com

Ozuna, Albies go back-to-back as Braves beat Brewers 6-3

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Marcell Ozuna and Ozzie Albies hit Atlanta’s first back-to-back homers of the season to help the Braves snap a three-game skid with a 6-3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers. Braves starter Drew Smyly showed signs that he is starting to come around after a rough first month. The 31-year-old left-hander has lasted six innings while giving up just one run in each of his last two starts. Smyly allowed 21 runs — 17 earned — over 19 innings in four April starts. Luis Urías and Manny Piña hit back-to-back homers for Milwaukee in the ninth.
MLBoddsshark.com

UNDER Should Be the Play in Mets-Braves Opener

Just when you thought the New York Mets might be able to open up a lead in the National League East, they put together a clunker of a series to fall back to the pack. The Mets (18-16 SU, 15-18-1 O/U) look to rebound from an ugly three-game sweep at the hands of the Tampa Bay Rays as they visit Atlanta (19-21 SU, 22-17-1 ATS) in the first meeting of the season between the rivals.