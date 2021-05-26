Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Woodbury, MN

Woodbury police find small child badly hurt in street; mom, 32, arrested

By Paul Walsh
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNumerous 911 calls to Woodbury police early Wednesday sent officers to a neighborhood where they found a small child badly hurt in the street and another also injured. By the time officers had the situation under control in the 400 block of Lake View Alcove, a 32-year-old woman identified by the 911 callers as the mother was arrested and her two children, ranging from 4 to 6 years old, were hospitalized. Police said one child was in critical condition at Regions Hospital, and the other was also at Regions and recovering from moderate injuries.

www.startribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woodbury, MN
Society
Woodbury, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Society
City
Woodbury, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Walsh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#One Child#Crime#Head Injuries#Emergency#Regions Hospital#Woodbury Public Safety#Woodbury Police#Dispatchers#Critical Condition#Moderate Injuries#Lake View Alcove
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Kids
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related