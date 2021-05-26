Woodbury police find small child badly hurt in street; mom, 32, arrested

Numerous 911 calls to Woodbury police early Wednesday sent officers to a neighborhood where they found a small child badly hurt in the street and another also injured. By the time officers had the situation under control in the 400 block of Lake View Alcove, a 32-year-old woman identified by the 911 callers as the mother was arrested and her two children, ranging from 4 to 6 years old, were hospitalized. Police said one child was in critical condition at Regions Hospital, and the other was also at Regions and recovering from moderate injuries.