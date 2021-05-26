Citizens Financial is one of the best bets in bank stocks, Morgan Stanley says

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup upgraded MediaAlpha from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded MediaAlpha from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MediaAlpha from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.86.