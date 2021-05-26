Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Test-and-trace delayed by Hancock’s ‘stupid’ 100,000-per-day tests pledge, Cummings says

By Rob Merrick
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 17 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Znjm2_0aBp1T8A00

A badly-needed test-and-trace system was delayed last spring because of Matt Hancock ’s “stupid” plan to carry out 100,000 tests a day, Dominic Cummings has alleged.

The ex-chief adviser said officials were told to “hold tests back” – so the health secretary could “go on TV and say ‘look at me with my 100k target’.”

“It was criminal disgraceful behaviour that caused serious harm,” Mr Cummings told MPs.

The blunder led to the testing programme being taken out of Mr Hancock’s hands and given to a separate body headed by Dido Harding , the inquiry was told.

Mr Cummings also stepped up his attack on the health secretary – having alleged he “lied” over PPE shortages – saying he pleaded with Boris Johnson to sack him.

The prime minister was told “we are going to kill” lots of people, if Mr Hancock was kept in his job, but he remains health secretary one year later.

The criticism of the 100,000 tests a day plan revives long-standing criticism that efforts to fight the pandemic were distorted by the target – announced while Mr Johnson was in hospital.

Mr Hancock scrambled to hit the target, but was then widely accused of falsely claiming success when vast numbers of tests were still in the post and hadn’t been completed.

Mr Cummings refused to “speculate” on why the prime minister refused to sack him – when “pretty much all senior people” were warning of “another catastrophe” in the autumn, without big changes.

“He came close to removing him in April [2020], but fundamentally he wouldn’t do it,” he said.

There was no plan for a South Korean-style test-and-trace system at the outbreak of the pandemic because the government was “going for herd immunity”, Mr Cummings said.

The Independent

The Independent

145K+
Followers
81K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Hancock
Person
Dominic Cummings
Person
Dido Harding
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pledge#South Korean#Mr Cummings#Mr Hancock#Mr Johnson#Health Secretary#Attack#Fight#April#Long Standing Criticism#Ppe Shortages#Spring#Sack#Herd Immunity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
World
News Break
Public Health
Related
Public HealthPosted by
newschain

Hancock voices frustration over Covid vaccine refusals

Matt Hancock has voiced his frustration that some people are still not getting the coronavirus vaccine, amid fears of the spread of the new Indian variant. The Health Secretary said the majority of people admitted to hospital in Bolton, which has seen the biggest outbreak of B1.617.2 variant, had been eligible for the jab but had not taken it up.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Matt Hancock defends involvement in PPE bid from former Tory MP

Health secretary Matt Hancock has insisted it was “perfectly reasonable” for him to help a former Conservative MP win a PPE deal worth £180 million.Internal government emails show that Mr Hancock passed on to officials procuring personal protective equipment an approach from Brooks Newmark, a minister in David Cameron’s government who resigned after sending sexually explicit photographs of himself.An aide to the health secretary sent the bid to the procurement team, asking for it to be brought the personal attention of the government’s PPE tsar Lord Deighton, describing it as “excellent” and calling for it to be dealt with...
WorldThe Guardian

Hancock: most Bolton Covid patients eligible for jab but haven’t had it

The majority of people in hospital with Covid in Bolton were eligible for the vaccine but have not had it, Matt Hancock has said, saying that health authorities would go “door-to-door” offering jabs. His comments came as concern mounted over increased cases of the B.1.617.2 variant first detected in India,...
Worldthecanary.co

Matt Hancock just weaselled his way through Sunday TV

Health secretary Matt Hancock did the morning TV rounds on Sunday 16 May. And like the good Tory minister he is, he weaselled his way through most of it. First up, and Hancock was on Sophy Ridge on Sunday. People are becoming worried about the so-called ‘Indian variant’ of coronavirus (Covid-19). SAGE has warned the variant may be 50% more transmissible than the Kent strain. But the government is still planning on easing lockdown restrictions further on Monday 17 May. So, Ridge put this to Hancock. His response was effectively to shrug his shoulders. Hancock said of the situation:
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Hug ‘carefully’ when restrictions on physical contact are lifted, says Matt Hancock

Matt Hancock has advised people to be “careful” when hugging others after restrictions on physical contact are lifted on Monday.The health secretary confirmed that he plans to hug his parents when the curb is ended after more than a year, but said he would do it outside in order to reduce the risk of spreading coronavirus.Experts say that hugging should be restricted to small numbers of people - probably family members and close friends - and should be kept brief to improve safety.People should hug outside or in well-ventilated areas with their faces turned away from one another and should...
Worldledburyreporter.co.uk

Hancock urges people to get the jab as Indian variant surges in Bolton

People aged 36 and 37 are to be offered the coronavirus vaccine from this week, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced, as he appealed to people to get the jab. In a Commons statement, Mr Hancock said there were now 2,323 confirmed cases of the Indian variant in the UK – of which 483 were in Bolton and Blackburn with Darwen.
Public Healthledburyreporter.co.uk

Hancock hails milestone as 20m UK adults receive both Covid-19 jabs

More than 20 million adults in the UK have had both doses of a coronavirus vaccine. Health Secretary Matt Hancock hailed the milestone, which he said means millions now “have the fullest possible protection from this virus”. The Government target of offering a first jab to all adults by the...
WorldBBC

Covid: Surge testing in Bedford due to Indian variant

Surge testing has started in Bedford due to an increase in coronavirus cases linked to the Indian variant. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the town was the "next biggest cause of concern" after Bolton and Blackburn with Darwen. Bedford has the second-highest rate of Covid-19 in England, with cases doubling...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Localised lockdowns not ruled out in response to Indian variant of Covid, says Matt Hancock

Ministers have not ruled out a return to localised lockdowns in response to the upsurge in the Indian variant of Covid-19 in the UK, health secretary Matt Hancock has said.Mr Hancock told Sky News’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday that he “very much hopes” that the planned national removal of England-wide restrictions will go ahead on 21 June, but said it was too early to say whether it is safe to go ahead.The health secretary said that early results from tests at Oxford University gave “a high degree of confidence” that vaccines work against the B1.617.2 strain of Covid-19.But he...
RelationshipsPosted by
Daily Mail

Decision on ditching social distancing and bigger weddings could be DELAYED amid Indian variant alert - as Tory MPs warn June 21 'freedom day' must NOT be sacrificed to protect vaccine refuseniks

Crucial decisions on ditching social distancing and allowing bigger weddings could be delayed amid the the India variant alert, No10 admitted today. The PM's spokesman warned that Boris Johnson's promise to announce the plans well ahead of the next stage of the lockdown roadmap on June 21 is no longer set in stone.
WorldBBC

Covid: Hancock confident jab works against Indian variant

The UK has "increasing confidence" that Covid-19 vaccines work against the Indian variant of the virus, the health secretary has said. Scientists believe that the variant is more transmissible and cases of it nearly tripled to 1,313 in the past week in England. But Matt Hancock said early lab data...
Worldkentlive.news

Updates as Matt Hancock gives statement on India covid variant action

Matt Hancock has updated MPs on the latest steps the Government is taking to halt the spread of the India Covid-19 coronavirus variant in the UK. The Health Secretary delivered the update in the House of Commons. We've been covering the statement live, as it happened. He's told the House...
Public HealthThe Guardian

Ignore lockdown easing to curb Indian Covid variant, health experts urge

People should ignore Monday’s easing of lockdown and avoid socialising indoors in pubs and restaurants to prevent the new Covid-19 variant first detected in India sparking a third wave of the disease, health experts say. A former government chief scientific adviser, a leading public health specialist and the union representing...
Public HealthTelegraph

Hug outside and minimise indoor contact, warns Matt Hancock

People should try to hug outside and minimise indoor contact, Matt Hancock has urged, on the eve of Monday’s lifting of restrictions. The Health Secretary advised people to be "careful" when hugging as he said he would "probably" hug his parents outside when the curbs on contact eased on Monday.
WorldTelegraph

Everyone 'must play their part' and get vaccinated, Boris Johnson says

Boris Johnson has said everyone "must play their part" and get a Covid jab, amid concern that the spread of the Indian variant is being fuelled by those who have refused to be vaccinated. Monday sees the biggest easing of lockdown restrictions since the summer, but the Prime Minister warned...
Public HealthBBC

Perfectly reasonable for me to forward on PPE offer - Hancock

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has defended his role in helping a former Conservative minister to secure a PPE deal at the start of the pandemic. He told the BBC's Andrew Marr Show it was "perfectly reasonable" for him to send on an email when the country needed medical equipment. The...