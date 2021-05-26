Kevin Spacey cast in first film since sexual assault allegations
Kevin Spacey has been cast in his first film role since sexual misconduct allegations against him emerged in late 2017. Spacey is set to star opposite Vanessa Redgrave in “L’uomo Che Disegno Dio” (translated to “The Man Who Drew God” in English), directed by her husband Franco Nero. Nero is best known as an actor in films like “Django Unchained,” “Die Hard 2,” and “John Wick: Chapter 2.” The film is reportedly about a blind artist who acquires a godlike ability to draw portraits of people based on only hearing their voices, skyrocketing him to fame. Spacey will appear in a small role in the movie as a police detective, while Redgrave will be making a cameo as a piano teacher.www.radionwtn.com