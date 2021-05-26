Kevin Spacey cast in first film since sexual assault allegations

Fans have been asking for a Black Widow movie since the first Avengers, but it never came. Now that Endgame has come and gone, we finally have a Black Widow solo film. The future of phase four in the Marvel Cinematic Universe rests solely on Kevin Feige, and he made it clear at the Black Widow press conference attended by /Film that he’s looking to shake things up. He suggests more prequel films might be in future cinematic phases. He states, “Certainly, this film and this story is a particular case for Natasha. But the notion of exploring the past, present, and future of the MCU is certainly in the cards for all of our characters. This particular story of this particular cast is very personal, very specific to Natasha.”