The 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards air on June 25, 2021. In honor of the event, which celebrates excellency in daytime programming, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at some of our favorite talk show personalities who've won outstanding talk show host trophies… starting with the one and only Oprah Winfrey. 1987 was the first year the media mogul took home an Emmy for outstanding talk show host. She went on to earn the award six more times — five of which were won in consecutive years. Keep reading for more…