As you page through "Black Smoke," a trailblazing new volume that catalogues the contributions of Black men and women to American barbecue, you can't help but notice how author Adrian Miller refrains from calling these historical figures "pitmasters." More often than not, Miller identifies them as "barbecuers," avoiding the trendy term first coined in the 20th century, which is often associated with modern cooks, usually White, who created a new class of smoked meats known as craft barbecue.