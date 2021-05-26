‘Friends’: Courteney Cox Knows What Monica Would Be Up To Today

Fans of the iconic TV show Friends are gearing up for the big reunion on HBO Max, with all the stars gathering to reminisce about the days when they filmed one of America’s most beloved television shows. While some surprises are remaining under wraps until the reunion starts streaming on May 27, some sneak peeks have been unveiled, mostly revealing the cast members chatting about their time on set, and their individual processes for bringing the fan-favorite characters to life. In one memorable segment, the cast of Friends can be seen discussing what their characters would be doing today — and Courteney Cox had a very definitive answer about how Monica Geller would be spending her time.