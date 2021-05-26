Table for my wife

This is what I did with the rest of the lumber I saved from the 1870 house. Although I am not a fan of the word rustic I suppose that’s how it would be described. The top is just over 2 inches thick and made from the floor joists. Legs and aprons are made from the wall studs. I tapered the legs in 2 directions and resawed the aprons to 1 inch thick. Legs are mortise and tennon with the apron. The top is flat and smooth but I left a lot of the original character of the wood. The last big peice i had for the center had a small split in it so I did a few butterfly joints to help stabilize it. The ends are sort of breadborded but not in a normal way. They are not glued but held in place by some of the original square cut nails from the house. I made the holes in the ends oversized to allow for movement. Its finished with arm r seal. Its been in use for 3 seasons now and it works great. Best of all, my wife loves it.