The NFL schedule has been released and fans everywhere are circling the big games on their favorite team’s schedules already. One of the biggest games of the year comes in the first week of the season when the Carolina Panthers and new quarterback Sam Darnold play host to his former team, the New York Jets and No. 2 overall draft pick Zach Wilson. On Thursday, Wilson discussed that game with the media to share what he thought about facing the quarterback he is replacing.