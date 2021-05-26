Cancel
Cummings' evidence would be extraordinary - were it not for being undermined by his own stained character

By Alexandra Phillips
Telegraph
 18 days ago

One of the most striking elements of Dominic Cummings’s appearance before MPs is his apology to the nation for being part of an administration that fell disastrously short of standards, resulting, he claims, in thousands of unnecessary deaths. Such an accusation against a government from a bonafide insider would historically be expected to precipitate calls for the removal from office of its leader, amid a cacophony of rage and dismay. Yet, despite the breathtaking enormity of the confessions, the wearied world is unlikely to take too much notice, such is the strangeness of our times.

www.telegraph.co.uk
