Astros' Kyle Tucker: Moves to two hole

Another day of minor league baseball is in the books and you can see all the Astros affiliates results below. AAA: Sugar Land Skeeters (7-2) lost 6-5 (BOX SCORE) Hartman started for the Skeeters and went 4 innings allowing 2 runs. The offense got the scoring started in the 3rd when they got a run on a double play and a 2 run HR from De Goti. De Goti added an RBI triple in the 5th and Stubbs added an RBI double in the 6th to make it 5-2. McKee tossed a scoreless inning in relief. Torres was next up and while he struck out 5, he allowed 5 hits and 4 runs in 2.1 innings as the Express took a 6-5 lead. The Skeeters put three on in the 9th, but Siri struck out with the bases loaded and Sugar Land lost 6-5.