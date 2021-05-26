Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Astros' Kyle Tucker: Moves to two hole

CBS Sports
 18 days ago

Tucker batted second and went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Tuesday's 9-2 loss to the Dodgers. Tucker had been dropped to the lower third of the order amid a season-opening slump, but his bat turned around the last two weeks. Since May 7, when the Astros came off a nine-game road trip, Tucker is 21-for-64 (.328) with 10 extra-base hits and 13 RBI over 17 games. With Michael Brantley, the normal two-hole hitter, sitting out Tuesday due to a leg injury, Tucker's resurgence with the stick made manager Dusty Baker comfortable promoting him in the order.

www.cbssports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dusty Baker
Person
Michael Brantley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astros#Dodgers#Hits#Road Trip
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBviewsfrom314ft.com

Texas Rangers Series Preview: May 17 to 20

The Yankees now travel to Arlington to face the Texas Rangers in a four game series. This is the first time they faced the Rangers since September 2019, where an already qualified for the postseason Yankees played basically for nothing. The Yankees have sneakily not lost a series since mid-April....
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Texas Rangers: 3 takeaways from an ugly four-game sweep in Houston

Well that kinda sucked. The Texas Rangers failed to record a single win during their four-game set against the Houston Astros, getting swept straight out of town in rather commanding fashion. Needless to say, Astros fans were pretty pumped up about the whole ordeal:. Following said brutal sweep, the Rangers...
MLBdarnews.com

Correa, Tucker lead Astros past Rangers 6-5

HOUSTON (AP) -- Carlos Correa and Kyle Tucker each homered to help Luis Garcia earn his first career win as the Houston Astros held on to beat the Texas Rangers 6-5 on Saturday night for their fifth straight win. Correa capped a four-run first with a two-run homer to right...
BaseballYardbarker

Rangers Swept By Astros, Remain 'Confident' Amid Six-Game Skid

The Texas Rangers, and their fans, are ready to get the heck out of Houston. Last Sunday, the Rangers got back to .500 at 18-18. One week later, they suffered their fourth sweep of the season, losing the to Astros by a score of 6-2. Not only were the Rangers swept in four games by their in-state rivals, they went 0-6 on their road trip this week, dropping them to 18-24 on the season.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Texas Rangers vs Houston Astros 5/16/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Texas Rangers vs Houston Astros 5/16/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Texas Rangers and Houston Astros will meet again at the Minute Maid Park for the finale of the four-game series. The Rangers were swept in their last series against the San Francisco Giants. The Rangers cut the lead 6-5 with four runs in the eighth inning but it wasn’t enough to give them the game against the Astros. They lost the first three games of this series and now hold an 18-23 record placing them second to last in the NL West Division, six games behind the lead, Oakland Athletics.
MLBthedallasnews.net

Astros extend winning streak, hang on to defeat Rangers

Carlos Correa and Kyle Tucker slugged two-run home runs while Luis Garcia earned his first career victory as the Houston Astros claimed a 6-5 victory over the Texas Rangers Saturday. The Astros will go for the four-game series sweep and an 8-2 record on this homestand Sunday. Houston erased a...
MLBHouston Chronicle

Yuli Gurriel sparks four-run eighth as Astros complete sweep of Rangers

This is the Astros’ lineup they’ve hoped for a month would manifest, a lengthy list of nine hitters hellbent on exhausting starters and erupting against the pitchers who follow. Rest days for the regular names offer little reprieve. The Astros appear at least 10 batters deep, a daunting task for any that oppose them.
MLBMySanAntonio

Texas-Houston Runs

Astros second. Yuli Gurriel walks. Carlos Correa walks. Yuli Gurriel to second. Kyle Tucker singles to center field. Carlos Correa to third. Yuli Gurriel scores. Myles Straw singles to center field. Kyle Tucker to second. Carlos Correa scores. Martin Maldonado singles to left field. Myles Straw to second. Kyle Tucker to third. Robel Garcia strikes out swinging. Michael Brantley out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Adolis Garcia. Myles Straw to third. Kyle Tucker scores. Alex Bregman reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Martin Maldonado out at second.
MLBPosted by
MassLive.com

Boston Red Sox lineup: Hunter Renfroe moved up to 6th spot vs. Astros; Danny Santana playing over Bobby Dalbec again

HOUSTON -- Hunter Renfroe is hitting sixth and Danny Santana is starting over Bobby Dalbec once again as the Red Sox face the Astros at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday night. Renfroe, who homered in Monday’s 11-2 loss, hit ninth in the series opener but was moved up in the lineup against right-hander Luis Garcia. Santana, who is 3-for-20 (.150) since joining the team last Friday, is starting against a right-hander for the second straight day while Dalbec sits.
MLBexpressnews.com

Astros offense annihilates rival Rangers

The Astros offense can erupt or exhaust. It chases nothing and crushes mistakes. Pedestrian pitchers are doomed if they dance around the strike zone and expect to succeed. No major league lineup swings and misses less than Houston’s. Only eight chase pitches outside the strike zone at a lower rate. Opponents must challenge the Astros and hope to survive.
MLBPosted by
WDBO

Tucker, Astros down former bench coach Cora, Red Sox 11-2

HOUSTON — (AP) — Back in Houston as Boston's manager, Alex Cora and the Red Sox were handed their most lopsided loss of the season by his former team. Kyle Tucker had a season-best three hits and tied a career high with four RBIs as the Astros beat their ex-bench coach and his Red Sox 11-2 on Monday.
MLBThe Crawfish Boxes

Astros Prospect Report: May 15th

Another day of minor league baseball is in the books and you can see all the Astros affiliates results below. AAA: Sugar Land Skeeters (7-2) lost 6-5 (BOX SCORE) Hartman started for the Skeeters and went 4 innings allowing 2 runs. The offense got the scoring started in the 3rd when they got a run on a double play and a 2 run HR from De Goti. De Goti added an RBI triple in the 5th and Stubbs added an RBI double in the 6th to make it 5-2. McKee tossed a scoreless inning in relief. Torres was next up and while he struck out 5, he allowed 5 hits and 4 runs in 2.1 innings as the Express took a 6-5 lead. The Skeeters put three on in the 9th, but Siri struck out with the bases loaded and Sugar Land lost 6-5.
MLBHouston Chronicle

Astros insider: Takeaways from series sweep of Rangers

The Astros ran their season-long winning streak to six games on Sunday with a 6-2 win against the Texas Rangers. They swept their intrastate rival in a four-game series that never felt close aside from Thursday’s extra-inning affair. The Rangers have lost six straight games since reaching .500 at 18-18,...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Astros: Luis Garcia picks up first career win over Rangers

The Houston Astros Beat The Texas Rangers 6-5 Saturday Night. Luis Garcia got his first win last night as a Houston Astro with a 6-5 victory over the Texas Rangers. He struck out five Rangers over five innings on the mound. The Astros offense took care of the rest with good offensive showings from Carlos Correa and Kyle Tucker. The bullpen struggles continued to maintain a lead, as Ryne Stenek could not hold it down for the Astros as the Rangers were able to get within one run. Luckily, Ryan Pressly was able to shut the door the ninth to preserve the victory.
MLB1037thegame.com

ASTROS GAMER: Houston Completes Series Sweep of Texas Rangers

The Houston Astros established dominance over the last four days against the Texas Rangers, completing a series sweep on Sunday with a 6-2 win thanks to a big eighth inning. Alex Bregman wasted very little time getting the Astros on the board with a two-out RBI single that got into the outfield, scoring Michael Brantley. Carlos Correa made it a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the fifth after Chas McCormick scored off of a forceout.