Coughing Hassan Nasrallah: Jerusalem Violations Will Spark Regional War

Mahmoud Ahmadinejad who served as the sixth President of Iran from 2005 to 2013 on Friday told Iran International that the highest-ranking Iranian intelligence official in charge of countering Israeli espionage in Iran was an Israeli agent (Ahmadinejad Claims Israel Infiltrated Iranian Intelligence). The former president did not name the spy nor provided dates for the alleged infiltration, but he was adamant in attributing the success of Israel’s intelligence operations in Iran to the Jewish state’s infiltration of Iran’s intelligence and security agencies.