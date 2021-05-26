Coughing Hassan Nasrallah: Jerusalem Violations Will Spark Regional War
Any violations of the holy sites in Jerusalem would trigger a regional war, the head of Lebanese terror group Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, warned on Tuesday. “The Israelis must understand that breaching the holy city [Jerusalem] and Al-Aqsa mosque and sanctuaries won’t stop at Gaza resistance,” Nasrallah said in his first speech since the 11-day war began some two weeks ago, adding that Hamas’ relentless terror rocket fire into Israel constituted a “great victory.”www.breitbart.com