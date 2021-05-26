Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Nick Reed’s Must Read Headlines – 05.26.21

By Sarah Myers
ksgf.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNick explains the evening changes to the show schedule. Have you heard what’s going on in Belarus? There was recently an election where voters are wanting an investigation on the outcome. Those who are in opposition are being jailed, tortured, and silenced. Lukashenka Signs Amendments Further Restricting Belarus Protests, Media...

www.ksgf.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evelyn Yang
Person
Hunter Biden
Person
Andrew Yang
Person
George Floyd
Person
Nick Reed
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Must Read Headlines#Radio Free Europe#New York Post#Mra#U S Senate#Fox News#Cnn#Daily Caller#State Dept#Covid#The New York Daily News#Ny Daily News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
China
Related
Springfield, MOksgf.com

Nick Reed PODCAST: 06.10 – Politics with Kristi Fulnecky

Hour 2 – Guest: Kristi Fulnecky. Former Springfield City Councilwoman and attorney, Kristi Fulnecky, joins Nick this morning. Here’s what they cover:. Kristi just got back from a vacation to Florida. Nick and Kristi talk about the Cox Health press conference on the ending of the mask mandate. A doctor...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Today’s Headlines: Netanyahu is ousted

An Israeli epoch comes to a close as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the country’s longest-serving leader, is out. Israeli lawmakers have brought down the curtain on the long-running rule of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, installing a new prime minister with similarly hard-line ideology but a stated determination to stem the rancor and polarization that have become hallmarks of the country’s public life.
Societyqburgh.com

17 LGBTQ+ must-reads to get you in the Pride spirit

Finding LGBTQ+ books used to be a challenge. You couldn’t just Google “lesbian romance novels” or “books with trans characters.” But now, luckily, that’s no longer the case. Especially with Pride season in full swing. Whether a breezy-beach read is your thing, or you’re more of a heartfelt memoir kind...
Collier County, FLfloridaweekly.com

Turow, Harmel, Wiggs, Taylor headline 2022 Nick Linn Series

From Nazi-occupied Eastern Europe, to a charming bookshop in San Francisco, to a terrorist threat in the Middle East, to a Midwestern courtroom, the 2022 Nick Linn Lecture Series promises plenty of suspense, thrills and heartwarming emotion. Four best-selling authors are the scheduled speakers for next winter’s presentations that are...
Politicsurbanturf.com

Thursday’s Must Reads

The great "in" or "on" Capitol Hill debate. — (L. Solomon/GGWash) A pedestrian bridge connecting Kenilworth Avenue collapsed onto 295 yesterday. — (NBC)/(R. Massimo/WTOP) #ThrowbackThursday: The history of Dumbarton Oaks, pre-gardens. — (J. Almeida/T. Way/DOaks) How DC came to have much better tree equity than most cities nationwide. — (J....
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Primetimer

Bernie Sanders Shuts Down Meghan McCain's Complaints About 'The Squad' on The View

Sen. Bernie Sanders was not messing around during a Wednesday appearance on The View. When Meghan McCain asked how he can "stand by the Squad" given their recent remarks about Israel, Sanders shut down her line of questioning entirely and explained that the progressive faction's comments have been taken out of context. "It's not my job to have to defend every member of Congress any more than it is their job to defend every statement that I make," said the Vermont senator.
Entertainmentinmagazine.ca

QUEER CRIME: 5 Must-Read LGBTQ+ True Crime Books

These books can provide a more well-rounded look into everything that impacts a case…. If you’re a true crime fan, you know there’s no shortage of books, documentaries, podcasts and original reporting dedicated to the victims of violent crimes and the people who commit those crimes. At the same time, we know that cases that get the most attention are usually ones that are committed against white, middle class, cisgender people. From serial killers like Ted Bundy, the Golden State Killer and Paul Bernardo to victims of the most talked-about unsolved cases like JonBenet Ramsey, the media is busy covering a certain (very small) selection of cases. Meanwhile hate crimes, including murders of gay, trans and non-binary people are on the rise. Queer Crime is a monthly column focusing on true crime with an LGBTQ+ spin whether it’s the victim or the perpetrator.
Congress & CourtsPOLITICO

Pelosi and Manchin start to play chicken

Speaker NANCY PELOSI made two bits of news this morning at her weekly news conference:. — First, she officially endorsed the idea of a select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. The move allows the speaker to pack the investigation with her allies and keep control over the process, though she didn’t say exactly who would lead the charge. Those details will come later, but House Homeland Security Chairman BENNIE THOMPSON has been making a strong push for this position.
New York City, NYlawofficer.com

Activist who supported “defunding the police” now blames cops for surging crime

Share and speak up for justice, law & order... NEW YORK—Brittany Packnett Cunningham, an MSNBC contributor who was appointed in 2015 to serve on President Barack Obama’s “Task Force on 21st Century Policing” recently claimed that surging crime in America is “the fault of the police.” She explained that “Defunding the police is not just about taking money out of an institution that continues to prove ineffective… It’s also about refunding the people.”
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Disgraced former newsman Dan Rather scolds fake newsman Jon Stewart for backing lab leak theory

Disgraced former anchor Dan Rather is lecturing people again about the truth. It’s simply wild the guy who lost his job for trying to influence the 2004 presidential election with honest-to-God fake news has rebranded as an elder statesman of media, popping up online and on television at random to dish out pithy quotes and advice on what it means to stand for facts and accuracy.
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Britain shows Biden how to deal with Russian aggression

The British government remains far too comfortable with the presence of Russian illicit finance on its soil. However, on Wednesday, Britain educated the Biden administration on how to deal with Russian aggression. The lesson came via the Royal Navy's deployment of its Type-45 air defense destroyer, the HMS Defender, within...