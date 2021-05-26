Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Chicago Bears showing interest in former Super Bowl champion

By Dakota Zientek
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the Chicago Bears still having a pair of shoes that need to be filled at cornerback after the release of Kyle Fuller, it’s possible that another corner will still be added to this secondary group. Could that corner be Bashaud Breeland?. Per Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, the...

beargoggleson.com
FanSided

FanSided

97K+
Followers
280K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Fuller
Person
Thomas Graham Jr.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Bowl Liv#Bears#Super Bowl Champion#Clemson#American Football#Pro Bowl#The Chicago Tribune#Super Bowl Liv#Cornerback#Interceptions#Opposite Jaylon Johnson#Receptions#Kansas City#Veteran Options#Veteran Experience#Less Than Ideal Cap Space
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Super Bowl
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLBleacher Report

Todd Gurley and 7 NFL Free Agents We Can't Believe Haven't Found Homes Yet

At this point of the offseason, top free agents have options or a lot of patience as they wait for contracts that fit their expectations. Yet surprisingly, some of the most productive and decorated playmakers haven't found homes. Unsigned veterans may prefer to skip organized team activities and mandatory minicamps, so several signings could happen before training camps in July.
Big Blue View

Will a 40 Million a yr. QB win a Super Bowl ....

Mahomes got there, but he was on his rookie contract! ....and lost to a team, Tampa Bay, that had a QB that took much less, than 40 mil. They had the most best players! This is NOT about Brady. Simply put ... With this general area of the 210 million...
NFLchatsports.com

John Elway helicoptered himself to GOAT status in Super Bowl XXXII

Ask any NFL fan what the “helicopter” is in football history and you’ll probably get the right answer. It was a great run by a great player on the game’s biggest stage, but it’s so much more than that. That singular moment signified one man’s determination to erase past Super...
NFLsports360az.com

Super Bowl LVII Date in Arizona Announced

The National Football League and the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee put out a “SAVE THE DATE” announcement today for the 2023 game, which will be played in Glendale. Sunday, February 12th 2023 will be the date of the big game.
NFLThe Ringer

Teams That Can Actually Win the Super Bowl

Kevin and Nora are joined by The Ringer’s Danny Kelly to talk about which teams they think can actually win the Super Bowl (8:53). Then Kevin and Nora are joined by Seattle Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf to talk about running in the Olympic track trials, what he’s been working on in the offseason, and more (1:14:44).
NFLYardbarker

Morgan Moses reportedly visiting Chicago Bears Tuesday

Morgan Moses played seven seasons with the Washington Football Team. He made 96 consecutive starts, starting in every game since the start of the 2015 season. However, the team opted to move in another direction by releasing the veteran right tackle last month. Now, Moses is a free agent in...
NFLchatsports.com

Another Super Bowl title in cards for former Clemson star

Former Clemson players have had a lot of success when it comes to winning Super Bowls. Sammy Watkins, who was an All-American at Clemson in 2013, spent the past three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs and played in the last two Super Bowls, including a victory in Super Bowl LIV.
NFLPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

5 Bears who could make first Pro Bowl this year

After back-to-back 8-8 seasons, Ryan Pace and the Bears have brought in many new players, hired several new coaches, and are generally optimistic about their chances to win double-digit games in 2021. Improved quarterback play from either Andy Dalton or Justin Fields should help, but if Matt Nagy’s team wants to not only make the postseason, but win in the postseason, some of their younger players will have to take the next step in their development as impactful pros. Here are our choices for five players that could ascend this season and earn their first Pro Bowl honors.
NFLAthlonSports.com

Chicago Bears: 5 Takeaways From 2021 Schedule

Heading into this offseason, Chicago Bears fans were biting their nails out of concern for what moves this team would, or wouldn't, make to improve the team. But after the moves they made in both free agency, and the draft, the fan base is highly optimistic heading into 2021. But this team will have a tall task ahead if it wants to make a second straight playoff appearance and beyond. The Bears will have one of the more difficult schedules in the league this season, which has some predicting a losing record, especially with the added 17th game. Here are five takeaways from the Bears' 2021 schedule.
NFLwindycitygridiron.com

30-Day Challenge: Earliest Chicago Bears Memory

Welcome to the 30-Day Challenge. Every day in the month of June we’ll ask readers to respond to a different question related to the Chicago Bears. Make sure you participate the entire month so we can all get to know the WCG community a little better. In order to kick off the series, we are starting with a round-table that asks each of us to go back to the beginning—what is our earliest Bears-related memory.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Podcast: Chicago Bears defensive line preview

There have been quite a few changes for the Chicago Bears defensive line this offseason. This year, we will get a familiar face returning to Halas Hall as Eddie Goldman is set to take the field after taking last season off due to COVID concerns. Mario Edwards Jr. also earned himself a brand-new contract after putting up impressive numbers as a part of the Bears’ defensive line rotation a year ago.
NFLPosted by
Empire Sports Media

What to watch for as the Chicago Bears start OTA’s

With the Chicago Bears set to begin OTA’s, it will mark the first time this offseason that veterans and rookies will see the field at Halas Hall. All eyes will be on the quarterback competition, with Justin Fields and Andy Dalton but Chicago made a number of moves this offseason that will change the trajectory of the franchise.
NFL95.3 MNC

Chicago Bears sign five 2021 draft picks

The Bears on Wednesday signed five of their seven 2021 draft picks to three-year contracts. The group includes fifth-round tackle Larry Borom, sixth-round running back Khalil Herbert, sixth-round receiver Dazz Newsome, sixth-round cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. and seventh-round nose tackle Khyiris Tonga. The only two 2021 draft picks who remain...
NFLchicagobears

Chalk Talk: Which Bears are super shufflers?

Wondering about a player, a past game or another issue involving the Bears? Senior writer Larry Mayer answers a variety of questions from fans on ChicagoBears.com. With the release of his first single, I could just imagine Zach Miller singing the Super Bowl Shuffle. Which current Bears player do you think has the right personality to have joined the'85 Bears in that music video?
NFLUSA Today

Former Washington offensive tackle Morgan Moses visits the Chicago Bears

It didn’t take long for former Washington offensive tackle Morgan Moses to find interest from around the NFL. After visiting with the New York Jets last week, Moses met with the Chicago Bears on Tuesday, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. If the Bears sign Moses, it’s almost as if Washington and Chicago swapped offensive tackles.
NFLsportsmockery.com

Interesting Names Absent From Latest Chicago Bears OTA Practice

The Chicago Bears have begun their Organized Team Activities (OTAs) this week. Another voluntary portion of offseason minicamps as the team begins the ramp-up process for training camp. While there usually isn’t much to take from performance on the field in these drills, there is one thing that stood out on Wednesday. How many notable players were absent from the action.
NFLchicitysports.com

REPORT: Chicago Bears Bringing in Offensive Tackle for Workout

The Chicago Bears may not be done re-tooling their offensive line for the 2021 season as ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting they are hosting former Washington Football Team offensive tackle Morgan Moses for a workout on Wednesday. The 30-year old lineman has started all 16 games for Washington the past six seasons and has ranked among the best tackles in football by several metrics.
NFLBuffalo Rumblings

Circling the Wagons: Interview w/ former Buffalo Bills Super Bowl WR Don Beebe

In this episode, we talk to former Buffalo Bills wide receiver, and staple of the roster during the Bills’ Super Bowls, Don Beebe. We discuss his favorite memories and feelings from the Super Bowl having been to six of them, the famous play in Super Bowl XXVII where he caused Leon Lett to fumble a potential touchdown, his unlikely road to the NFL after being out of football for three years, going to the NFL Combine in 1989 where he set the record for the 40-yard dash with Deion Sanders wearing sneakers that were falling apart, his thoughts on the Bills this past season, comparing Josh Allen’s play to Jim Kelly and Brett Favre, how culture is one of the most important pieces to a locker room, his thoughts on his son Chad Hall, who plays in the NFL, his head coaching position at Aurora University his faith, never giving up and much more! Listen now and Go Bills!