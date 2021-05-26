Chicago Bears showing interest in former Super Bowl champion

In this episode, we talk to former Buffalo Bills wide receiver, and staple of the roster during the Bills’ Super Bowls, Don Beebe. We discuss his favorite memories and feelings from the Super Bowl having been to six of them, the famous play in Super Bowl XXVII where he caused Leon Lett to fumble a potential touchdown, his unlikely road to the NFL after being out of football for three years, going to the NFL Combine in 1989 where he set the record for the 40-yard dash with Deion Sanders wearing sneakers that were falling apart, his thoughts on the Bills this past season, comparing Josh Allen’s play to Jim Kelly and Brett Favre, how culture is one of the most important pieces to a locker room, his thoughts on his son Chad Hall, who plays in the NFL, his head coaching position at Aurora University his faith, never giving up and much more! Listen now and Go Bills!