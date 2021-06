Three men who were arrested for the Italian cable car crash that killed 14 people were released from jail overnight, after a judge found a "total lack of evidence" against two of them, officials said Sunday. Service manager Gabriele Tadini was put under house arrest, while technical director Enrico Perocchio and the head of the cable car operating company, Luigi Nerini, were released. All three remain under investigation for the tragedy. In Italy, judges must approve continued detention of suspects and usually order pre-trial detention only under special circumstances, for example when the accused is a flight risk.