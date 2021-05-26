Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Ask a Trooper: Drivers under 18 can tow a single trailer

By Daily Herald
Austin Daily Herald
 29 days ago

Question: Is there a presentation provided by law enforcement for new teenage drivers? Can a driver, under the age of 18 with a valid permit, tow a trailer in Minnesota?. Answer: A driver who is under the age of 18 with a valid permit or provisional driver’s license may operate a vehicle towing a single trailer as long as they comply with all of the license restrictions and requirements. If towing a recreational vehicle combination of three, the operator has to be at least 18 years of age. Please keep in mind that this is a Minnesota law and may not be legal if traveling into other states. If you are planning on traveling through other states, check with their officials on their state towing laws.

www.austindailyherald.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Towing#Minnesota State Patrol#Driver Education#Driver Safety#Gdl#Sgt#Rochester Mn 55901 5848
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Related
Public Safetythetrumantribune.com

Ask a Trooper

Question: Is there a presentation provided by law enforcement for new teenage drivers? Can a driver, under the age of 18 with a valid permit, tow a trailer in Minnesota?. Answer: A driver who is under the age of 18 with a valid permit or provisional driver’s license may operate a vehicle towing a single trailer as long as they comply with all of the license restrictions and requirements. If towing a recreational vehicle combination of three, the operator has to be at least 18 years of age. Please keep in mind that this is a Minnesota law and may not be legal if traveling into other states. If you are planning on traveling through other states, check with their officials on their state towing laws.
Minnesota StateAlbert Lea Tribune

Ask a Trooper: Is hitchhiking legal in the state of Minnesota?

Answer: Minnesota State Statute 169.22 states “No person shall stand in a roadway for the purpose of soliciting a ride from the driver of any private vehicle.” A roadway is defined as “a portion of a highway improved, designed, or ordinarily used for vehicular travel, exclusive of the sidewalk or shoulder.” If a pedestrian is off the roadway (shoulder or ditch) technically, they could solicit a ride from a person driving a motor vehicle.
Minnesota Statehometownsource.com

Ask a Trooper: What are the laws regarding passengers on farm tractors

As a father of three young children, one of whom enjoys riding on tractors more than anything else in the world, I was curious what the laws are regarding passengers on farm tractors (over the road). Many newer tractors have a 2nd seat with a seatbelt in the cab. Is there a certain age they need to be to ride along over the road in this seat? Further, what age do they need to be to drive on their own over the road? I’ve heard 14, 16, there is no law on it, etc., but never seen or heard anything from what I consider to be a reliable source.
Minnesota StateAustin Daily Herald

Ask A Trooper: Hitchhiking is a concern of safety

Answer: Minnesota State Statute 169.22 states “No person shall stand in a roadway for the purpose of soliciting a ride from the driver of any private vehicle.” A roadway is defined as “a portion of a highway improved, designed, or ordinarily used for vehicular travel, exclusive of the sidewalk or shoulder.” If a pedestrian is off the roadway (shoulder or ditch) technically, they could solicit a ride from a person driving a motor vehicle.
Carsmaplerivermessenger.com

Ask A Trooper: Permit Requirements for Oversized, Wide Loads

Question: Do I need an oversize or wide load permit to haul a boat lift that is over nine feet wide to my cabin?. Answer: You would need to obtain a permit because the width is over eight feet, six inches. Hauling oversized items without a permit or escorts (if required) can be dangerous and is illegal. Troopers and private escort companies are required to be trained and certified.
Minnesota StateAustin Daily Herald

Ask A Trooper: Quieter motorcycles on Minn. roads?

Question: I have an “Ask the Trooper a Question” question: Why are LOUD motorcycles allowed to operate on Minnesota highways?. Answer: Minnesota State Statute 169.69 states: “Every motor vehicle shall at all times be equipped with a muffler in good working order which blends the exhaust noise into the overall vehicle noise and is in constant operation to prevent excessive or unusual noise, and no person shall use a muffler cutout, bypass, or similar device upon a motor vehicle on a street or highway. The exhaust system shall not emit or produce a sharp popping or crackling sound. Every motor vehicle shall at all times be equipped with such parts and equipment so arranged and kept in such state of repair as to prevent carbon monoxide gas from entering the interior of the vehicle. No person shall have for sale, sell or offer for sale or use on any motor vehicle any muffler that fails to comply with the specifications as required by the commissioner of public safety.”
Albert Lea Tribune

Ask a Trooper: What are the laws about loud motorcycles?

Question: I have an “Ask the Trooper a Question” question: Why are loud motorcycles allowed to operate on Minnesota highways?. Answer: Minnesota State Statute 169.69 states: “Every motor vehicle shall at all times be equipped with a muffler in good working order which blends the exhaust noise into the overall vehicle noise and is in constant operation to prevent excessive or unusual noise, and no person shall use a muffler cutout, bypass or similar device upon a motor vehicle on a street or highway. The exhaust system shall not emit or produce a sharp popping or crackling sound. Every motor vehicle shall at all times be equipped with such parts and equipment so arranged and kept in such state of repair as to prevent carbon monoxide gas from entering the interior of the vehicle. No person shall have for sale, sell or offer for sale or use on any motor vehicle any muffler that fails to comply with the specifications as required by the commissioner of public safety.”
maplelakemessenger.com

Ask a Trooper by Sgt. Jesse Grabow

Question: I junked two vehicles about 30 days ago and have only received one “Junk Certificate” in the mail. I contacted the DVS with the VIN # in question and they have no record of the vehicle being junked and told me to contact the repair shop. I contacted the repair shop that I mailed the signed title to and they said they have taken care of it. I do not want to get into a sort of legal trouble with this and am wondering what other actions if any I should take to ensure the vehicle was actually scrapped or if once I signed and mailed the title to them I have no more legal responsibility for the vehicle.
Carsperhamfocus.com

Ask a Trooper: How to junk your vehicle

Answer: If you sold your vehicle to licensed motor vehicle dealer, you don’t have to do anything. There are many different types of Minnesota licensed dealers. For example: New, Used, Scrap Metal, Wholesaler, Broker, Lessor, Auction, Salvage Pool and Used Parts. If a vehicle is sold to a private individual or any non-licensed entity, you would be required to fill out a “notice of sale” within 10 days of the sale date. The bottom of the title contains the “notice of sale”. It can either be filled out and mailed to Minnesota Driver and Vehicle Services (DVS), or be completed online. https://dps.mn.gov/divisions/dvs/Pages/dvs-content-detail.aspx?pageID=642.
CarsAustin Daily Herald

Ask A Trooper: Getting collector plates for a vehicle

Question: I own a convertible that I only drive in the summer when it isn’t raining (I hate to put the top up). My commute to work is 1.2 miles each way. It is now of a vintage that I could get collector plates on it, but I’ve heard there are restrictions on when I can drive it with those plates displayed. What are the rules? I would like to have collector plates, but want to be able to drive it to work on sunny days in the summer.
Traffickfgo.com

ASK A TROOPER “Seat Belts Save Lives”

What would you say if we told you there’s something that can remarkably increase your chances of surviving a car crash? Something like a force field that will keep you from being thrown from the vehicle during a collision – something that takes almost no time? If such a thing existed, would you use it whenever you got into a car?​​
KETV.com

Nebraska troopers nab 45 impaired drivers in "Click it or Ticket" effort

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska State Patrol said it removed 45 impaired drivers from streets and highways during the "Click It or Ticket" campaign from May 24th through June 6. Troopers also issued hundreds of citations:. 786 for speeding. 71 for driving under suspension. 45 for having no insurance. 24...
Trafficclick orlando

Ask Trooper Steve: Rolling stop vs. blowing through stop sign

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions and shares tips about the rules of the road, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated. A viewer asked Trooper Steve, “Is the fine or traffic ticket the same if I completely...
Idaho Statekmvt

Driver hits ISP trooper protecting firefighting operations along I-15

ARIMO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A driver hit an Idaho State Police trooper vehicle Wednesday while it was protecting firefighting operations along Interstate 15 near Arimo. The trooper was helping another driver whose vehicle had caught fire. The driver of that car was sitting in the passenger seat of the patrol car and the trooper was in the driver’s seat.
wnmufm.org

Train hits truck towing trailer in Trout Lake Township

TROUT LAKE TOWNSHIP, MI-- No one was injured when a train hit a truck in Chippewa County Friday. Troopers from the Sault Ste. Marie Post say the crash happened around. 6:30 p.m. on a railroad crossing near M-123 in Trout Lake Township. A 19-year-old Fenton man was towing a boat...
Kansas StateKAKE TV

Kansas trooper, police officers rescue man trapped under trailer on highway

EUDORA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Kansas state trooper and three police officers rescued a man who got trapped under a trailer while changing a flat tire. The Kansas Highway Patrol said Monday on Facebook that the incident happened May 28 on K-10 in Douglas County. The patrol said a couple had a tire failure and that while changing the tire, the man became trapped underneath the travel trailer.
Bemidji, MNWDIO-TV

Single car crash in Bemidji kills driver

A man has died following a single care collision early Thursday morning in Beltrami county. According to a Friday morning release from the Bemidji Police department, around 4:30 am Thursday police responded to a vehicle crash with injuries in the 1200 block of Delton Ave NW. They discovered a southbound...