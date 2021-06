While the broader markets failed to make any big moves for a second straight day, the same can't be said for meme stocks. AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC, +95.2%) – which got caught up in GameStop's (GME, +13.3%) massive short squeeze earlier this year – has been the one to watch recently, and hit a record high today after the movie theater chain said it will offer free popcorn and other perks to retail investors.